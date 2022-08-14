Social media users have came out guns blazing at DJ Zinhle after her response to a complaint about her hair

A client took to TikTok and posted a review about how the hair from the star's company Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle was low quality

Responding to the outrage on social media, Zinhle said peeps need to relax because this is not the first time a business has had a bad review

DJ Zinhle has been dragged by social media users after responding to a bad review of her products. Image: @djzinhle.

Source: Instagram

Social media users were unhappy with how DJ Zinhle handled a bad review she got from a client who bought a wig from her Hair Majesty company.

The peep posted a video showing the wig she purchased and complaining about the service she received and the quality of the hair. Social media went gaga as fans started sharing mixed feelings about the video.

DJ Zinhle headed to her Twitter page to blast journalists and reporters, telling them to delete her contact details. She said if the media wants to contact her, they should send emails to her team. In another post, the star responded to the backlash over the quality of her hair, saying this is not the first time a business has received a bad review from a client. She tweeted:

"This must be the first time in history that a business receives a bad review. Just so you know, I have contacted the customer and we are dealing with it. Further than that I cant help you guys."

The Siyabonga hitmaker's responses did not sit well with Twitter users. They said the star needs to get off her high horse and issue an apology to her customers.

@Paseka70927128:

"Zinhle is very arrogant and making things worse for herself. What happened to a simple "sorry"? Why the unnecessary drama?"

@rakgadi_t:

"Maybe next time get professionals to take care of these kinds of things. Wena o personal and emotional. Do not be arrogant Zinhle you a business woman and your clients are on this very TL respect them."

@gavazaz:

"This response has arrogance if u r angry wait n respond after a day cause that will eventually ruin your buss personally I bought a watch from era, the straps kept on being loose I eventually lost it, I loved it so but I vowed to never buy era watches."

