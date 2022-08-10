Anele Mdoda has called out telesales insurance callers who keep calling her phone to market their services

The television and radio personality said the agents must realise that they are calling her on her personal phone

Mzansi couldn't agree with her more; many said a petition to stop these telesales callers must be started with immediate effect

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Anele Mdoda spoke on behalf of her followers when she blasted rude telesales insurance callers who keeps calling her phone.

Anele Mdoda has called out rude insurance agents who call her to advertise their services. Image: @zintathu.

Source: Instagram

The media personality headed to her social media page to remind the telesales agents that they call her during her time, so they must behave accordingly. She said:

"Dear metropolitan life insurance please tell your call center team that they are calling us on our phones and we didn’t ask them to call us so please can THEY be on their best behavior. Thank you. ANELE."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Anele Mdoda's followers flocked to the comments section of the Twitter post to share the same sentiments. They admitted that they have had enough of these telemarketers, and something needs to be done to stop them from calling people, sometimes during weird hours.

@NiniMthimkulu said:

"Those are the devils that will even call you at 7:45 in the morning. They are so rude."

@Ayoza_ commented:

"They are actually so rude. I told this one last week that I already have life insurance with another company and not even a “thank you for your time/taking my call” she immediately hung up and I was so respectful to her. Metropolitan should do better please ."

@Mphora10 added:

"I blocked @miwayinsurance they were calling like I owe them money. I block all these annoying calls. If I need insurance I will call them."

Anele Mdoda serves soft life goals with lavish pics on a private jet, fans react: "Yass Queen"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Anele Mdoda is taking some time to spoil herself. The seasoned media personality had her fans and followers raving about the recent snaps she shared online.

The mother of one posted a number of pics as she enjoyed a ride in a private jet. What caught many's attention was that she was eating KFC and some champagne.

Anele Mdoda headed to her Twitter page to share the pictures with her fans. She posed, holding a piece of chicken.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News