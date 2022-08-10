A self-taught grower wants everyone who shares her passion to get into growing their own food

An entrepreneur shared her advice on social media on how to break into the agriculture lifestyle and business

The young woman said that people should be patient and remember that "farming is not a get-rich-quick scheme"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

29-year-old Bongiwe Mchunu from Eshowe in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal is taking it one step at a time and steadily breaking into a male-dominated field with her fresh cultivated products.

Female entrepreneur Bongiwe Mchunu said that farming requires a lot of patience and passion, but encourages others to start. Image: Mayine_AgriFarming/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The young entrepreneur produces sugar beans, oyster mushrooms, butternut and her famous frozen fruit that is packaged and branded for sale around her hometown.

Mchunu notes that she started farming only in 2021 and warns that the line of work is not an easy one and requires a lot of dedication.

The flourishing business owner said that a Facebook page that promotes farmers named Agriculture and Young recognised her talent and took it upon themselves to contact her, and asked her to share her narrative.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In her story, Mchunu said:

"You need to take action and be consistent with it. If you are passionate and consistent enough, you will succeed and get to where you want to be in your journey."

Agriculture and Young followers shared Mchunu's article several times and commented that they were truly inspired by her and others encouraged her to keep up the good work.

Take a look at some of the comments below;

Thuso Mapato Mphahlele commented:

"I envy you. Not many people, and a lady at that, can get to do the things that you have done and are still doing."

Siyabonga Memela responded:

"I'm proud of you nkosazane. God bless you and your business. Feed African children and may your business expand, dear."

Theresa Bukunkwe said:

"You are beauty with brains. I love what you do."

King Nqoba Nqoba reacted:

"You are inspiring me too. I am planning to do it this incoming summer."

Exclusive: Inspiring female mzansi farmer shares wise words to aspiring lady farmers

In related stories previously reported by Briefly news, another woman said that she has no children but breeds animals instead as she encourages Mzansi to join in.

Farming has forever been a male-dominated industry, however, women are on the rise! A local lady farmer wants all the women out there to know that they too can do it.

Women are breaking into every sector and making it clear that they are capable of doing many things that society felt only men could.

Briefly News had the honour of chatting to Kea Motsemme, a gorgeous Mzansi woman who is also a farmer. We connected with Kea after seeing a powerful post she made on Twitter.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News