Coach Rhulani Mokwena says Mamelodi Sundowns fans must be patient with midfielder Lesiba Nku

Mokwena backed the 27-year-old Nku after his goal during Downs' 2-0 victory over Royal AM on Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Masandawana fans took to social media to agree with the PSL winning coach's call for patience for the player who joined the club from Marumo Gallants in July 2023

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said fans must be patient with Lesiba Nku. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP and nku_lesiba @ Instagram

Four-time PSL-winning coach Rhulani Mokwena said Mamelodi Sundowns fans must be patient with midfielder Lesiba Nku.

The 27-year-old scored for Downs in their 2-0 victory over Royal AM on Tuesday, 14 May 2024, and Mokwena said the former Marumo Gallants player could be a star for the Pretoria side.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena backs his players

Watch Mokwena defend Nku in the video below:

Speaking to Goal.com, Mokwena said new players like Nku need time to impress for the side aiming to finish the PSL season unbeaten.

Mokwena said:

"Lesiba does not need confidence; Lesiba needs time. Believe you me, the best of Lesiba is yet to come, and I can say the same about so many of the new players like [Matías] Esquivel and Lucas Ribeiro."

Fans agree with Mokwena

Masandawana fans took to social media to agree with their coach and feel that the 27-year-old Nku is a good player.

Paul Masike agrees with Mokwena:

"Indeed, as Sundowns supporters, we need to be patient with our players and allow them to gel with the rest of their teammates."

Vongani Ntukulu Waka Hangalakani defends Nku:

"Lesiba is a quality player."

Thobo Mokoena says Thembinkosi Lorch also needs time:

"But Lorch is always excellent."

Moyaha Phuti says other players also deserve time:

"Where's time for Serino & Mendieta coach?"

Lehlohonolo Khumalo backs Mokwena:

"You are right, Mr Mokwena. Time is needed."

Mamelodi Sundowns want to keep Tebogo Mokoena

