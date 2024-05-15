Teboho Mokoena has attracted interest from overseas clubs after impressive displays for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns

The club have prioritised securing the future of the Bafana midfielder, who is a crucial player for Masandawana

Downs fans took to social media to call for the club to keep the 27-year-old, while some feel the midfielder should move overseas

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena is a target for overseas clubs. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Newly crowned PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have identified securing midfielder Teboho Mokoena’s future as a high priority after overseas clubs showed an interest in the 27-year-old.

The Bafana star still has two years left on his contract, but Sundowns wants Mokoena to follow in the footsteps of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who signed a new deal.

Mamelodi Sundowns are talking to Teboho Mokoena

Mokoena has been linked with a move overseas, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said Masandawana want to keep Mokoena, who had injury troubles this season, after he was linked to English side AFC Bournemouth and French outfit AS Monaco.

The source said:

“Sundowns have no intention of letting Tebza [Mokoena] go, and there are talks over a new deal. You saw the club gave a new deal for Ronwen, and they are looking to do the same with Tebza because he is an important player. It is no secret how much the coach [Rhulani Mokwena] values him.”

Sundowns fans believe Mokoena will stay

Masandawana fans took to social media to call for the club to keep Mokoena at the club while some say the 27-year-old is primed for a move overseas.

Mohlaloga MT Moloto wants Mokoena to stay:

“Sundowns should tie him down. We need him.”

Karabo Karibiansoul says Downs is the best option:

“It is too early for that so-called oversees deal. Most of our players who went there aren't even getting game time.”

Lonwabo LonBee Gebashe thinks a move overseas could be best:

“He must go and try his luck.”

Prince Nakedi is impressed:

Linked with Bournemouth in EPL, AS Monaco Ligue 1 and Al Ahly.. wow!”

Brian Yasidu Makumba thinks Mokoena will stay:

“The boy has two full years left on his contract. Sundowns is not under any pressure about this situation.”

Mamelodi Sundowns aim for invincible status

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns are aiming to finish the PSL season undefeated after securing the title.

Midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise says the players are determined to finish the season undefeated with three matches left.

