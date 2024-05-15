Mamelodi Sundowns have three games left to earn the invincible status after beating Royal AM 2-0 on Tuesday, 14 May 2024

A Briefly News source said the PSL champions are determined to make history by finishing the season unbeaten

Fans took to social media to show their admiration for the side who scored two good goals during their last victory

Mamelodi Sundowns are determined to finish the season unbeaten. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Newly crowned PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have edged closer to finishing the season unbeaten after their 2-0 victory over Royal AM on Tuesday, 14 May 2024.

The Masandawana have three matches left to achieve their goal after Peter Shalulile's acrobatic effort and Lesiba Nku’s strike led to 21 victories in the current campaign.

Mamelodi Sundowns players want invincible status

Watch Shalulile's incredible goal against Royal AM in the video below:

According to a Briefly News source, the Sundowns players are focused on finishing the season unbeaten, while the club wants to extend Teboho Mokoena’s contract.

The source said:

“Everybody at Mamelodi Sundowns aims to be the best in what they do, and they all want to finish the season unbeaten. It will not be easy, so they have to keep focused if they want to go down in the history books.”

Downs fans were impressed after Royal AM victory

Masandawana fans took to social media to applaud the side who impressed during the recent PSL victory.

Tobias Mlauzi admires Shalulile:

“Peter Shalulile is a great striker.”

Tumelo Mnisi loved the performance:

“This is the attack I missed, more please.”

Khumo Moobi is a fan:

“Master class to finish off the 2023/24 season.”

Faith Tumi Motaung backs the Downs:

“Sundowns are the real Super Strikas.”

Molatelo Mokobake praised the PSL champions:

“History has been made.”

