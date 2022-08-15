DJ Zinhle is under fire from South African social media users for the expensive but low-quality products she sells

This comes after a customer left a negative review about her hair product, which took too long to arrive and was of poor quality

Netizens have flocked to their timeliness to criticise DJ Zinhle's way of handling the situation while also realising a few bad things about the DJ's attitude

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Zinhle has South Africans enraged after poorly handling a customer's bad review of her custom-made wigs. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle stunned many Mzansi fans by revealing a previously unseen side to her personality. This was when she was handling a customer's negative review of a wig product owned by her company, Hair Majesty.

In the viral video, the customer lamented the unsatisfactory service she received. It ranged from not receiving her tracker information on time to her order being shipped to a location far from her home. Netizens slammed DJ Zinhle after seeing the video. The Siyabonga hitmaker, on the other hand, did not let anyone bring her or her company down. She took to Twitter to respond angrily, writing:

"This must be the first time in history that a business receives a bad review… just so you know, I have contacted the customer and we are dealing with it. Further than that I cant help you guys."

On Twitter, Musa Khawula shared the following complaint from the customer:

Taking to Twitter, @Mint_iy responded to the perplexed by saying they should have expected less from someone who never supports local businesses. The peep criticised the talented DJ for making her customers buy expensive products at outrageous prices. @Mint_iy dragged Zinhle for not being original in her new product ideas. She ended the tweet by calling Zinhle a mean girl. On Twitter @Mint_iy shared the following tweet:

Netizens comment on DJ Zinhle's attitude in handling the review

@Sakhumuzi__ said:

"Dj Zinhle has never been a good person, people are just in denial because she's a woman .. insolent is her communication skill."

@Womanishh wrote:

Replying to

"I like DJ Zinhle and I honestly don't think she is a sweet person as ppl think, I just think she is a very calm person who knows how to choose her words when speaking and if you listen kahle uyamuzwa ukuth akabhelwa she just won't over react that all."

@KgomotsoTlhapan shared:

"She can wear whatever she wants it's her money after all, I'm just so disappointed in how she is handling that weave ordeal. There was no need to be so rude and mean, I'm beginning to think LKG was right about her being a Mean person. But I'm not suprised that's money for you."

@DurbanAunty posted:

"She doesn’t even support Pearl Thusi’s brand . Main character syndrome idlala ngaye"

@_SalomeMaite also said:

"But nawe no one is denying you from doing the same. Entitlement ya go nyako botsa motho gore a direng ka chelete yage oe tseya kae and actually coming out here to recruit other people to hate on her because you don't like how Zinhle spends her money. Swaba"

@Shaun_01RSA added:

"How about you wear local brands and focus on those who wear local brands? see? simple life hack. your emotions don't need to be triggered over something so simple to ignore."

DJ Zinhle accused of being arrogant after her reaction to a complaint about her products: “Just apologise”

Briefly News previously reported that social media users were unhappy with how DJ Zinhle handled a bad review she got from a client who bought a wig from her Hair Majesty company.

The peep posted a video showing the wig she purchased and complaining about the service she received and the quality of the hair. Social media went gaga as fans started sharing mixed feelings about the video.

DJ Zinhle headed to her Twitter page to blast journalists and reporters, telling them to delete her contact details. She said if the media wants to contact her, they should send emails to her team. In another post, the star responded to the backlash over the quality of her hair, saying this is not the first time a business has received a bad review from a client.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News