DJ Zinhle owns Hair Majesty, and her wig range has been getting bad reviews for unhappy customers

One customer who bought a hair majesty weird shared a video that went viral, and DJ Zinhle's supporters were not impressed by the quality of the product

DJ Zinhle soon caught wind of the bad review as netizens blasted her, and the musician did not take kindly to the controversial buzz

DJ Zinhle, beloved musician and business mogul, is not on good terms with Mzansi. DJ Zinhle got fed up with phone calls from publications when she told them to leave her alone after a bad review of her company made rounds on social media.

DJ Zinhle was not happy about how many publications went after her looking for a reaction to the bad review the musician got for her business. Image: INstagram/@djzinhle

DJ Zinhle was the talk of the town after the video showing how thin the wigs she sells are. Peeps were horrified that the woman got a bad deal, and DJ Zinhle got an avalanche of comments on her socials.

DJ Zinhle frustrated by journalists after Hair Majesty bad review

DJ Zinhle found herself on the trending list after a customer shared a video reviewing her products. Zinhle quickly got annoyed as the spread on the internet like wildfire. In a Twitter post, the DJ got spicy and said sarcastically wrote that "this must be the first time in history a business got a bad review."

Zinhle finally wrote in a tweet that people's reactions and the media to the 0/10 review bordered on harassment and abuse. She said:

"To all journalists & publications who are now in possession of my private number, please delete it and never ever call me. If you need anything, please email my office. I refused to be harassed & abused my you guys on a Sunday or any other day."

In the clip, a woman bought a wig from Hair by Majesty for R3 170 but got a thin unimpressive product. Watch the video of the review below:

Netizens unimpressed by DJ Zinhle's vicious reaction

Many people thought Zinhle's statements responding to the customer were uncalled for. Other netizens even launched their complaints about other products from the DJ's jewellery line

Hahani Gavaza commented:

"This response has arrogance if you are angry, wait and respond after a day cause that will eventually ruin your business. Personally, I bought a watch from ERA, but the straps kept on being loose, I eventually lost it, I loved it so but I vowed to never buy ERA watches."

@ValoyiNtsako commented:

"Stop selling cheap and bad products to people, and when they reach out, you give out your unnecessary attitude. So disappointed in you "

@MandlakheMkhiz4 commented:

"You can't give everyone a middle finger, especially customer's when it comes to business. That's why we don't support black business."

@Ladymackay_ commented:

"Oksalayo you sell horrible hair DJ"

