Media personality Ayanda Thabethe took to social media to react to DJ Zinhle finally marrying musician Murdah Bongz

This follows the revelation in the first episode of Zinhle's reality show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected that the lovely couple was, in fact, married

Mzansi folks immediately reacted to the huge news on Twitter, with many congratulating the joined-at-the-hip couple

Ayanda Thabethe is among the Mzansi celebrities who have come out to congratulate DJ Zinhle on her marriage to Murdah Bongz. This comes after the stunner revealed on her reality show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected that she is married the Black Motion member.

Ayanda Thabethe says DJ Zinhle previously didn't want to get married before her relationship to Murdah Bongz. Image: @ayandathabethe_ and @djzinhle

Taking to Twitter, Thabethe shared her reaction to the episode that enclosed the good news. She revealed Zinhle didn't entertain the idea of marriage before meeting Bongz. On Twitter, Ayanda posted her reaction to the first episode of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected:

"Wena Mrs! That was a great show ❤️.. guys you don’t understand how much Zinhle did not want to get married "

According to TshisaLIVE, The Umlilo hitmaker mentioned in passing in 2019 that marriage was not one of her life goals. It appears Bongz changed her mind.

“We all want and wish for different things in life. You want marriage, I want a flat stomach. Now stop making me feel bad for not living your dream ... ” tweeted DJ Zinhle at the time.

Netizens react to DJ Zinhle's marriage shocking news

@A_Motswasele said:

"Last season @DJZinhle said she didn’t want to get married & this season is a totally different story. A true definition of the saying “the right one will change your mind, effortlessly so.” #DJZinhleBET ❤️"

@Samkelo_ryt wrote:

"So Bongz and Dj Zinhle have been married for 6 months now ? Okay interesting sana love to see it. #DJZinhleBET"

@joy_zelda shared:

"Many need to learn from DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz relationship not everything needs to be known out there and published she married for months Wow #DJZinhleBET"

@Promise_Mrs_Law posted:

"Bathong not Dj Zinhle having married almost a year ago.. talk about people who can be on the socials and you still know nothing about‼️#DJZinhleBET"

@MsKelebogile replied:

"Dj Zinhle is really getting married. She deserves this happily ever after. #DJZinhleBET"

@asseenonig_ added:

'Wait so @DJZinhle is really getting married , this is so beautiful to watch bethuna. #DJZinhleBET'

