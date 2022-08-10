DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are marriage goals to many since they revealed that they got married about six months ago

The reality TV star shared a snap of herself with her baby daddy and referred to him as her husband for the first time on social media

Mzansi celebs and the celeb couple's followers took to Zinhle's timeline to share their reactions after she called Asante's father "my husband"

DJ Zinhle and her hubby Murdah Bongz are couple goals. The celeb couple recently revealed that they're married and Mzansi is here for their relationship.

DJ Zinhle gushed over her hubby Murdah Bongz and Mzansi is here for it. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The Umlilo hitmaker set her timeline on fire when she gushed over her music producer hubby. The reality TV star took to social media to share a snap of the two of them.

DJ Zinhle referred to the Black Motion member as her husband for the first time on her posts since revealing that they are married in the first episode of the second season of her reality show.

According to ZAlebs, Asante's parents are the faces of Drip's new fragrance collection. Zinhle was promoting the brand on the pic.

Mzansi celebs and the couple's fans took to the businesswoman's comment section to congratulate them.

mpoomy_ledwaba commented:

" 'My husband and I', yes mam."

ayandathabethe_ wrote:

"I’m here for, my husband and I!!!"

kgothiiman said:

"It’s my 'husband and I' for me."

celemzoneli commented:

"God bless your union and guide you through your beautiful journey."

ms_namhla wrote:

"I'm hear for 'my husband and I' caption, baby. Congratulations."

ca_rolyn92 said:

"Big Marriage Flex."

phumudzo26 added:

"This is beautiful, May God bless your union."

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz officially married

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are officially married. The Umlilo hitmaker confirmed the exciting news when the new season of her reality show premiered on Saturday, 7 August.

The businesswoman revealed the unexpected news on The Unexpected. She shared that her baby dad paid lobola for her about six months ago. The celeb couple has an adorable baby together named Asante.

According to ZAlebs, Murdah Bongz and his uncles went to Zinhle's family home in Newcastle to discuss lobola. She said they decided to make their traditional wording a "small thing" with just family.

