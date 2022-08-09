Musician Murdah Bongz posted a photo of his wife DJ Zinhle on his Instagram feed, in which she is shown carrying out the obligations of a woman in an African household

This comes after the two lovers shared the big news on DJ Zinhle's reality program, DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected

South African peeps have flocked to Bongz's comment section to congratulate the lovely pair on their marriage

Murdah Bongz has proudly shown off his wife DJ Zinhle on his Instagram account. The pair announced their marriage this past weekend.

Taking to her reality show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected, the Siyabonga hitmaker surprised Mzansi fans by revealing that she and Murdah were married.

To confirm the news, Bongz recently uploaded a photo of DJ Zinhle performing her 'makoti' duties. Murdah Bongz posted the following on Instagram:

According to The South African news outlet, DJ Zinhle explained that Bongz visited her family for lobola discussions six months ago.

“Bongani and his family came to my mom’s house to negotiate lobola. And we decided that it should be a small thing, with just family."

Netizens' reactions to Bongz's sweet post

@afropupo said:

"Welcome to the club brother ❤️"

@lihlewakhe wrote:

"Congratulations faves now all we pray for is that what God put together let it not asunder "

@kgutatso_mashego shared:

"The streets are not worth it bro,congratulations by the way "

@misspearl__ posted

"I think you bid us farewell a long time ago … Congratulations "

@siyabonga986 commented:

"Congrats I hope you're an inspiration to others keep the good nd love your family"

@blessed_hlehle_love also said:

"You've never been for the streets kodwa wena, kudala wathi "bye bye ladies" hence oSese noMusa are now making up stories and ngeke balunge."

@moratoa1 also wrote:

"A very congratulations to your union my God bless it forever and ever "

@chikita202206 replied:

"Love looks good on you guys!!!!❤️‍"

@lindough_rsa added:

"Congratulations brother more Blessings ❤️✊❤️❤️"

