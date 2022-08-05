DJ Zinhle took to Instagram to share a magnetic photo of one of her daughters, Asante, with her loyal followers

Asante's bubbly personality has been captured in the photos, causing even more netizens to fall in love with her

Sainty's photos were first shared by DJ Zinhle in December of last year when she turned three months old

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Zinhle's daughter, Asante, has stolen the hearts of Mzansi after the DJ shared a picture of her. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle is one of Mzansi's leading female DJs, and the title comes with a hectic schedule. The DJ works hard but makes time for her two children, Kairo and Asante.

The DJ recently took to Instagram to share adorable photos of herself and her daughter Asante. The mother gushed about her lovely and bubbly Sainty in the caption.

"My Sainty is such a happy girl."

According to TshisaLIVE, the Siyabonga hitmaker and her baby daddy, fellow musician Murdah Bongz, first publicly shared Sainty's photo in December of last year, when she was three months old. At the time, Zinhle confirmed that Asante was a handful one.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"It's been crazy but we're getting there. So three months is a milestone for us definitely,” DJ Zinhle told TshisaLIVE.

DJ Zinhle's followers' reaction to adorable Asante

@sylvie_dufie25 said:

"U r blessed"

@connydacious wrote:

"Ahh beautiful santy momy"

@hlengii_m posted:

"Frame 3 "

@nomfunekovelapi shared:

"I'm so in love with your kids. So adorable ❤️❤️❤️"

@rearabetswe_morei commented:

"The 3rd frame definitely does it for me"

@xolile7625 also said:

"So cute mommy ❤️"

@nthabisengpopane25 replied:

"Santy is such a character , frame 3"

Somizi says DJ Zinhle is the pioneer for female DJs in Africa after the rise of women in the DJing industry

Briefly News Somizi took to his timeline to commend Uncle Waffles on how she manages her brand. However, the media personality also praised DJ Zinhle in the same post for breaking down barriers for women in the music industry.

The Idols SA judge lauded the Tanzania hitmaker and her team for their professionalism. He claimed to have observed everything from their arrival to their departure from the venue where Waffles. As a perfectionist and entertainment industry legend, he was left in awe.

As he reflected on Uncle Waffles' career, the reality star couldn't help but think of DJ Zinhle, one of the few female DJs who paved the way for the women who now dominate the music scene.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News