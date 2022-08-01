Somizi was taken aback by Uncle Waffles and her team's professionalism, as he claimed everything went as planned in a show where the female DJ was performing

The Idols South Africa judge praised Uncle Waffles but couldn't help but give DJ Zinhle flowers while she could still smell them, claiming she paved the way for female DJs in the country

DJ Zinhle dominated the music scene while male DJs were still the go-to for many events, but that has now changed after she repeatedly proved herself to be worthy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Somizi took to his timeline to commend Uncle Waffles on how she manages her brand. However, the media personality also praised DJ Zinhle in the same post for breaking down barriers for women in the music industry.

Somizi says DJ Zinhle opened up the industry for female DJs in Mzansi. Image: @somizi and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The Idols SA judge lauded the Tanzania hitmaker and her team for their professionalism. He claimed to have observed everything from their arrival to their departure from the venue. As a perfectionist and entertainment industry legend, he was left in awe.

"You arrived on time, played on time, your team is super focused. it's not just people hanging around. The world is your oyster nana.”

As he reflected on Uncle Waffles' career, the reality star couldn't help but think of DJ Zinhle, one of the few female DJs who paved the way for the women who now dominate the music scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"As I was enjoying her set [Uncle Waffles] I could not stop thinking about what DJ Zinhle has done to the DJ industry. She's really the pioneer for women in the continent. Just thought I should give her the flowers here,” said Somizi.

Somizi shared the following on Instagram:

Somizi addressed his public feud with Unathi Nkayi in '#LTDWSomizi': “ I never want to speak to her again”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo has spoken out about his feud with radio personality Unathi Nkayi.

The Idols SA judge took to his reality show Living The Dream With Somizi to express his excitement about the singing competition's return. However, things took a turn when one of his friends brought up his former bestie, Unathi Nkayi, who was also a judge on the show.

The friend jokingly accused Somizi of getting Unathi fired from Idols SA. According to ZAlebs, this comes after Unathi and Randall were fired from the show.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News