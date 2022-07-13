Somizi Mhlongo has opened up about his public feud with Unathi Nkayi in the latest episode of his reality show Living The Dream With Somizi

The feud began when Unathi publicly denied being friends with Somizi, who was in the news for allegedly abusing his estranged husband Mohale Motaung at the time

Somizi has left no stone unturned in the most recent episode of his reality show, even claiming that he does not want to speak with Unathi again

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo has spoken out about his feud with radio personality Unathi Nkayi.

Somizi took to his reality show to announce that he doesn't want to speak to Unathi again. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The Idols SA judge took to his reality show Living The Dream With Somizi to express his excitement about the singing competition's return. However, things took a turn when one of his friends brought up his former bestie, Unathi Nkayi, who was also a judge on the show.

The friend jokingly accused Somizi of getting Unathi fired from Idols SA. According to ZAlebs, this comes after Unathi and Randall were fired from the show. Somizi then responded, saying:

“My god said do not revenge. Do not avenge. Be quiet, I will revenge for you. They attacked me and I was quiet. One by one watch them drop like this. This time I didn’t even do anything to them."

Somizi further claimed that his mother in heaven was fighting his battles. The reality star's mother, veteran actress Mary Twala, died in 2020.

The media personality then expressed his disappointment when Unathi publicly denied being his friend. According to ZAlebs, this occurred when Somizi's estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, revealed he allegedly faced abuse during their short-lived marriage.

“Honestly, I was shocked, I was disappointed but it is what it is. Sometimes when people show you who they are, you leave them."

However, Somizi has promised to behave maturely if he ever has to work with Unathi again.

