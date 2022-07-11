Mohale Motaung is trending on social media after Showmax dropped the trailer of his highly anticipated special, Mohale: On the Record

Somizi's ex sat down with Aldrin Sampear and discussed his allegedly abusive relationship with the Idols SA judge

Mohale and Somizi are currently going through a messy divorce and many shared that Mohale will finally get to respond to the constant bashing from Living the Dream With Somizi

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mohale Motaung's name is trending on social media after Showmax dropped an explosive trailer of Mohale: On the Record.

Mohale Motaung trended after the trailer of ‘Mohale: On the Record’ dropped. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

In the teaser, Mohale is with news anchor Aldrin Sampear. They discuss his alleged toxic marriage with Somizi. SomG and Mohale are going through a messy divorce.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mpela took to Twitter to share the clip of the juicy trailer. He captioned the clip:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to ZAlebs, Mohale tells Aldrin that he was happily in love with Somizi until he started allegedly controlling him. He adds that the Idols SA judge constantly reminded him that he brought nothing to the table "except my pretty face".

The tell-all interview will premiere on 4 August on Showmax. Peeps took to the timeline to share their thoughts on the trailer.

@MosomaAthalia added:

"Nobody knew @mohale_motaung until he was attached to the brand @somizi."

@KgomotsoTlhapan commented:

"I'm sure Somizi's blood will boil on the 4th him and his Gang. It's pretty cool this comes out immediately after season 5 is over what a strategy.

@MaianeTumi said:

"This thing or should I call it tendency of well known people bad mouthing each other after a break up it is starting to annoy me now really coz I just don't get it why now mohale after a very long time of marriage n yet you expect us to believe you."

@odirile_kube4 wrote:

"Finally we will hear his side of this whole drama!"

@Mpho63683282 added:

"For some weird reason I believe him after watching Somizi bashing him saying all those nasty things am starting to believe pretty face."

Shauwn Mkhize hooks Somizi Mhlongo up with the best divorce lawyer

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo reached out to his wealthy friend, Shauwn Mkhize, to ask her to refer him to the best divorce lawyer.

The reality TV star said the businesswoman is the best person to help him because she went through a similar situation with ex-hubby, Sbu Mpisane.

In the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi, he described his divorce with his ex, Mohale Motaung, as "a money heist".

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News