Lerato and his biological father dad Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha have bagged the roles of father and son in a new drama series called Isibopho

The actor took to his timeline to share a lit trailer of the drama series that aired for the first time on Mzansi Wethu on Sunday, 10 July

Lerato, who has also appeared in Isidingo, penned a heartfelt post that describes step-by-step his journey of how he and his dad, a veteran thespian, got to the present moment

Actor Lerato Makhetha has penned a lengthy appreciation post after he and his real life father bagged roles in Isibopho.

Lerato and his real dad Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha bagged roles of father and son in Isibopho. Image: @leratomakhetha, @dr_Jerry_official

The star is super excited because him and his father, seasoned thespian Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, will got to portray the characters of father and son in the drama series that premiered on Sunday, 10 July on Mzansi Wethu.

Taking to Instagram, Lerato shared a fire trailer of the show. It also stars former Generations actor Slindile Nodangala.

TshisaLIVE reports that in the heartfelt post, Lerato, who has alo appeared in Isidingo, went into a step-by-step journey on how he and his father arrived at the current moment. Check out the full post below:

Peeps took to Lerato's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Many shared that they can't wait to watch the father and son duo do their thing on the show.

being_mrs_b wrote:

"Yaaasss! All the faves @leratomakhetha_ @zethudlomomphahlele in one show!! I mean?! Love this caption brother - what a time! What a God!"

gabisile_mthombothi said:

"Cannot wait, dream team always winning."

osy_theanswer commented:

"Definitely watching this."

thulisatati wrote:

"We as the dream team cannot wait to watch you create magic!"

belobels said:

"Well done brother, well done. This is beautiful."

simply_thullykhoza added:

"Congratulations brother. I am sure this is fire with Mme Slindile Nodangala in it and of course Dr Mofokeng waMakhetha."

