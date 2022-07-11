Former Uzalo star Nelisa Mchunu has bagged a new role in a new Mzansi Magic drama series called Isifiso

The actress plays the lead character of Bazothini in the 13-part series that was written by renowned scriptwriter Chris Q Radebe

Nelisa, who studied a BA in media studies, made her TV debut as an extra in Isidingo back in 2015 and has also appeared in Generations: The Legacy

Actress Nelisa Mchunu has bagged a new role in a new Mzansi Magic telenovela, Isifiso. The former Uzalo fan-favourite will portray the lead character of Bazothini in the 13-part series.

Former Uzalo star Nelisa Mchunu has landed a lead role in 'Isifiso'.

Source: Instagram

Nelisa, who studied a BA in media studies at Wits, became popular in Mzansi during her days on Uzalo. Her character was written off the SABC 1 show but she has dusted herself up and made a huge TV comeback.

Nelisa Mchunu told Sunday World that she auditioned for a different role in Isifiso but luckily bagged a lead character role. Bazothini, according to Nelisa, reeks of jealousy and is a go-getter.

The stunner made her TV debut in Isidingo in 2015 as an extra. After Uzalo wrote the character of Fikile off, Nelisa made an appearance in Generations: The Legacy.

According to reports, Isifiso was written by renowned TV script writer Chris Q Radebe who recently exited Gomora.

Nelisa Mchunu reportedly begged to stay on Uzalo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nelisa Mchunu loved to play her character of Fikile on Uzalo. Apparently the stunner was not happy when she was told her character's storyline had come to the end of the road.

Nelisa's character was written off after producers couldn't continue with her storyline. She reportedly begged to stay on the popular SABC 1 telenovela but producers could not save her.

Daily Sun reports that their sources told them that the actress begged producers to find a way to turn things around when she was informed that her character was about to exit the show. One source said Nelisa loved portraying the role of Fikile and she was heartbroken when she heard the news her character's storyline had come to an end.

