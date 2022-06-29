Former Gomora head writer Chris Q Radebe has praised actress Sannah Mchunu after she bagged the Favourite Actress award in the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

The popular scriptwriter penned a lengthy post thanking the talented actress for making his job easy for about a year

Social media users took to the storyteller's timeline to applaud him for praising the award-winning thespian who portrays the character of Zodwa in the telenovela

Scriptwriter Chris Q Radebe has taken to social media to sing Sannah Mchunu praises after she bagged the Favourite Actor award at the recently held DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.

The former Gomora head writer worked with Sannah on the telenovela for over a year. He penned a lengthy post to the actress who plays the role of Zodwa.

Taking to Instagram, Chris posted a snap of Sannah Mchunu when she appeared at the awards ceremony. His captioned won the hearts of many people on his timeline. He praised her for being the best actress in the country currently.

"It would be hard to argue with anyone who says she’s the entire country’s favourite actress at the moment. Personally, I want to thank you @sanamchunu7 for making me enjoy my job for over a year. Writing a telenovela is extremely challenging for me, because of my style of writing. But I absolutely enjoyed every second I spent writing Gomora because of you."

The South African reports that Chris made headlines earlier this month when Gomora producers replaced him with scriptwriter Chisanga Kabinga.

Peeps took to Chris' comment section to praise him for giving Sannah her flowers while she's still alive.

nomfundo_mlabaa commented:

"One thing about you bhuti Chris, you’d give a person their flowers while they’re still alive and congratulations."

khensani_mkone wrote:

"Mina I love you, the way you know your cast and celebrate them is amazing. May God continue to bless the work of your hands. Congratulations to Zodwa, amazing actress and very talented."

nqobilee_ndlovu said:

"You are such a good writer as well. In fact good is an understatement, you are exceptionally phenomenal."

iintombi_yomzulu commented:

"You’re an excellent writer! A beautiful human being! This caption."

fit_mzi wrote:

"Thee proof of art and passion, well deserved and there's still more to come."

moe_chanda added:

"This is such a beautiful and heartwarming message, here’s to celebrating artistic genius and craft. Sannah Mchunu to the world."

