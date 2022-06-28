Makhadzi has reportedly forgiven King Monada after Ghanama bagged the Song of the Year at this year's DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

The singer and King Monada had been beefing over the track after Khadzi removed his verse from the award-winning song

According to reports, the energetic performer shared that it doesn't matter what happened between them because they all won the award

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Makhadzi has reportedly forgiven King Monada after bagging two major accolades at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards. The star took home the Song of the Year for her smash hit Ghanama and Favourite Music Artist of Group awards.

Makhadzi has forgiven King Monada after ‘Ghanama’ won the Song of the Year. Image: @makhadzisa, @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

The Limpopo-born singer had been beefing with King Monada over the award-winning song since 2021. She took out his verse and dropped the track with Prince Benza's vocals instead of Monada's.

In turn, Monada also dropped his own version of the track. After winning the award, Makhadzi reportedly penned a letter of appreciation to both Prince Benza and King Monada. ZAlebs reports that she said despite their difference, they all won the award.

"I would like to thank all my fans who voted for me. I am speechless about this big achievement. All I see every day is love. Thank you for loving me. I SCOOPED TWO AWARDS YESTERDAY, MY HARD WORK DESERVES THIS. Thank you, my people. To my brothers, PRINCE BENZA AND KING MONADA thank you for being part of Ghanama journey it doesn’t matter what happened, to me we all won this award."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The star also took to Instagram to show off the award and thank her fans for voting for her.

Peeps took to Makhadzi's comment section to congratulate her.

begwalivhu2219 wrote:

"I'm happy for you my friend... I love you so much."

djcoachsa said:

"The Queen, congratulations my friend."

botlhaleboikanyo commented:

"So deserving."

lorraine_guyo wrote:

"Congratulations babes, you deserve all the good things that are happening."

nash_pk_237 added:

"We love you. Star girl. Congratulations. Way up, no ceilings."

Makhadzi and King Monada perform Ghanama together

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that King Monada and Makhadzi are seemingly in good terms now. The Limpopo singers had been beefing for some time over ownership of their hit single, Ghanama.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the stars were seen singing the song together at an ANC rally. They even hugged each other while performing the smash hit.

The clip of the musicians partying together was shared on Twitter by one of their fans who was happy to see them sharing a smile on stage. Judging from the clip, Khadzi and King Monada have buried the hatchet, according to ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News