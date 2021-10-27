King Monada and Makhadzi have reunited at last after their fallout over the ownership of their lit track Ghanama

A lit video of the two Limpopo-born artists performing the single together at a recent African National Congress (ANC) event is doing the rounds on social media

The two singers' fans are happy to see that the stars have moved on from the drama that saw them drop the single separately

King Monada and Makhadzi are seemingly in good terms now. The Limpopo singers have been beefing for some time over ownership of their hit single, Ghanama.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the stars were seen singing the song together at an ANC rally. They even hugged each other while performing the smash hit.

The clip of the musicians partying together was shared on Twitter by one of their fans who was happy to see them sharing a smile on stage. Judging from the clip, Khadzi and King Monada have buried the hatchet, according to ZAlebs.

Check out the video here.

Most of their fans who saw the video applauded them for ending their beef. They shared that it just wasn't good for the unity of South African artists, especially since both of them come from the same province.

The fans shared that they'll love the stars to hit the studio again and record another smash record since they ended up releasing Ghanama separately.

Julius Malema defends Makhadzi for showing ANC support

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema has taken to social media to defend Makhadzi. The singer has been slammed for wearing ANC colours in honour of an invite she received from the party's president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Makhadzi took to social media to explain why she rocked the ruling party's colours recently. The Economic Freedom Party's leader told the singer to stop trying to justify her decision to associate herself with the ANC ahead of the municipal elections on 1 November.

Taking to Twitter, Malema let the Matorokisi hitmaker know that she has a right to associate herself with the party of her choice.

