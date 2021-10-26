Ntando Duma has been a proud owner of a red beret for quite some time yet peeps are still surprised by the celeb's party of choice

Earlier this week it was Makhadzi who set the internet on fire after posting a snap of herself rocking an ANC coloured dress

Ntando has taken over the position of being the celeb chosen to be put on blast for her snap proudly wearing EFF gear

South African celebs have been questioned by peeps numerous times for their public support of political parties. Celebs have been showing up for their chosen leaders ever since manifestos began. Ntando Duma has peeps questioning her after she shared her support for the EFF.

Ntando Duma has been trending for her public support of the EFF.

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that Ntando Duma's public commitment to joining Julius Malema's red berets has caused a great deal of controversy on the internet. Ntando has always been vocal about her party of choice but since elections are approaching, peeps have been looking at her with a keen eye.

Yesterday Makhadzi was the celeb on blast after sharing a snap of herself in green, yellow and black, showing her support for the ANC. The Citizen reports that followers felt that the rising star was sabotaging her career with that move.

Ntando took to her social media to share her proudly EFF outfit that caused a stir in the Twitter streets.

While peeps came for the actresses throat, some made sure to stick up for her and other celebs who have been under fire for their involvement in politics.

Makhadzi divides social media with ANC inspired outfit choice after accepting president's invite

Briefly News reported that a snap of Mzansi songstress Makhadzi sporting ruling party colours set social media on fire. With elections just around the corner, emotions are high!

A picture of Makhadzi wearing a dress made with green, yellow and black fabric - the ANC colours - have peeps believing she is an ally of the African National Congress. Makhadzi shared the snap on social media with a caption that sounds like Uncle Cyril invited her over for some tea or something.

Makhadzi posted:

“Honouring the president's invite.”

There is a lot of controversy surrounding the ANC at the moment which had some Makhadzi fans feeling some type of way about her outfit choice; however, others screamed in excitement over her apparent support. Take a look at some of the comments made on the snap that divided social media:

@MtwanaXabiso laid it on thiccccck:

“What did we do to black people who supported the apartheid regime? The reality is that, the ANC is our new oppressor and people like @MakhadziSA are supporting our oppressor. A morally upright artist would side with the people of South Africa instead of grooving with thieves.”

@MrHandsome_ZA feels sis is going to regret this:

“Cyril Ramaphosa is destroying Makhadzi's brand by involving her in politics. The ANC criminals will do anything to convince people to vote for them. They don't care about anyone, they just want votes.”

