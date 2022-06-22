Viewers of the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora have been threatening to boycott the show after a confusing storyline

Many had taken to social media to complain about not feeling the non-corresponding Season 3 storyline and urged producers of the show to bring back old writers

Gomora producers heeded the viewers' call and have replaced Season 3 head writer Chris Radebe with seasoned writer Chisanga Kabinga

Viewers of the popular Mzansi soapie Gomora got the news they had been waiting for. The show was losing popularity among fans due to the boring storyline.

‘Gomora’ has replaced the show's head writer Chris Radebe with award-winning writer Chisanga Radebe. Image: @chrisq.za and @PhilMphela.

Source: UGC

Peeps were not feeling the Season 3 storyline and had taken to social media to air their grievances, urging producers to bring back old writers.

The show heeded the viewers' plights, fired the show's head writer Chris Radebe, and replaced him with another seasoned writer, Chisanga Kabinga, as reported by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter.

According to The South African, Chisanga Kabinga is expected to deliver as she has written for popular soapies such as Muvhango, Ashes to Ashes, The Estate and Generations.

Social media users have been celebrating the latest development. Many are hoping that Chisanga will bring back the spark in their favourite soapie.

@ThandiHlongwan2 said:

"About time… I haven't watched Gomora in over 2weeks or so. Since those hostel guys bantse bare Bo bolaya Molefe family, I just couldn't any longer."

@jolsjoloza commented:

"Look at what he did to Isibaya he killed that soapie he's not a great writer I think he quickly loses the plot longer he has to write."

@MrsPmoloi commented:

"He is good at 13 part series and should stick to that. 261 episodes show him flames yhooo… He stabbed Isibaya and watched it bleed to death."

Gomora viewers unimpressed with Moshe Ndiki's acting in latest episode: "Moshe can't act"

In more news about Mzansi soapies, Briefly News reported that Gomora fans have had enough of Moshe Ndiki's character. The media personality portrays the character of a teacher at Gomora High School named Andile Faku.

Moshe recently joined the third season of the telenovela, but the viewers are no longer happy with his acting skills. Moshe was dragged on the timeline following the latest episode of the show.

The fans of the show took to Twitter to let the producers know that Moshe's character is "annoying". Many said Moshe Ndiki can't act because that's how he is in real life. Some alleged that he got the par because of his huge following on social media, reports ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly News