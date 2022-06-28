Sannah Mchunu has taken to her timeline to celebrate bagging the Favourite Actress award at this year's DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

The actress took home the award for the way she brings the character of Zodwa to life in the Mzansi Magic telenovela, Gomora

The star's peers and her fans, who voted for her, shared that she deserves the award because of her dedication and the way she entertains them every weekday

Sannah Mchunu has taken to social media to celebrate bagging the Favourite Actress award at this year's DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.

The Gomora actress has been trending in the past few weeks for the way she brings her character to life. The star plays the role of Zodwa in the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

Her hard work and dedication was finally rewarded at the #DStvMVCA that took place over the weekend. The people of Mzansi voted in their numbers to make sure that their fave takes home the accolade.

According to ZAlebs, the star took to Instagram to share a few words of gratitude to the viewers who voted for her. She wrote:

"You performed miracles for me people of Mzansi. I have never seen so much love. Thank you so much, I don't know what would I be without you."

Her peers in the entertainment space and fans took to her timeline to congratulate the talented thespian.

millymashile said:

"Well deserved. Congratulations sthandwa."

celestentuli wrote:

"A Big Congratulations @sanamchunu7 and you deserve more to come. God bless you!"

zandie_khumalo_gumede commented:

"Congratulations are in order sthandwa sami..."

dr_rebeccamalope said:

"Congratulations my darling. Well deserved!!!"

lettie_8043 wrote:

"Congratulations Mama. Thina we just responded to the amazing work you do."

dalu_musa_ added:

"You did this to us when we are stressed everyday from hustling and we switch the television and you're wicked funniest breaking languages with a straight face that is excellent acting.Thank you for perfecting your craft you are a darling to us."

