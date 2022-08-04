Sithelo Shozi impressed her many followers with gorgeous pictures modelling Beyoncé's clothing label

The influencer sported Beyoncé's Ivy Park merch in her latest social media posts, which reminded everyone of her content creation skills

Sithelo Shozi was showered with compliments for producing such high-quality content for Instagram

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Content creator Sithelo Shozi continues to stay on point as a top influencer. Sithelo shared photos of herself modelling Ivy Park.

Sithelo Shozi reminded everyone that she's a pro at creating visuals after sharing some breathtaking pictures rocking Beyoncé's Ivy Park. Image: Instagram/@_sithelo

Source: Instagram

Popular public figure Sithelo Shozi's fans were inspired by her styling for Beyoncé's clothing. Fans thought that she was doing well as she shared a powerful caption under the photos.

Sithelo Shozi sports Beyoncé's Ivy Park

Sithelo faced a lot of media havoc after a public fallout with the father of her children, Andile Mpisane. The Instagram influencer is now focused on her brand with her latest pictures promoting Beyoncé's Ivy Park.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sithole wore Ivy Park's one-piece, two-toned silver and maroon swimsuit paired with an army green floral cap. Sithelo captioned the post:

"As I am and as I want to be, nirvana."

Sithelo also shared a promotional video in which she was in a matching set of white biker shorts and crop-top. The fashion guru finished the look with white Adidas sneakers and an Ivy Park bucket hat. Followers soon flooded the socialite's comments with compliments. Many thought that she did a good job with the photo shoot.

@mpumi_somandla commented:

"Ubuhanguhangu. Umlilo wequbula❤️"

@lonwa_m commented:

"I'm proud of this Sithelo, you are King Mummy, block the noise please, you are the future hun."

@sihlelesipho commented:

"Killed it ❤️"

@dlamini_okuhle commented:

"Yes mama!"

@themmy_promise commented:

"Love you so much ma❤️"

@ilovemaggz commented:

"One thing about you!!! You are the girl you think you are."

"I live in constant fear": Sithelo wants to get protection order against Andile

Briefly News previously reported that Sithelo Shozi is determined to do whatever it takes to stop GBV. The DJ trended when she revealed that Andile Mpisane physically abused her when they were still together.

The star rang in Women's Month with a petition to be granted a protection order against the Royal AM chairman, who is MaMkhize's son. According to ZAlebs, Sithelo shot to the top of Twitter trends as the hashtag #IStandWithSithelo gained momentum.

Twitter has been awash with mixed reactions regarding the matter. Some peeps suggested that the mother of three was just looking for clout.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News