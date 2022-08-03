Boity has shared beautiful photos of herself and her love, Anton David Jeftha, with her curious followers

They were at the Affluence Black Polo, which Boity was hosting, and Anton was apparently her plus one for the evening

Boity's followers flocked to her comments section to praise the stunning couple in green looks for the event

Media personality Boity has taken to Instagram to share stunning photos of herself and her boyfriend actor Anton David Jeftha.

Boity and boyfriend, Anton Jeftha, have shared fire pics online. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity was hosting the Affluence Polo and had Anton as her plus one. Affluence Black Polo is a premium lifestyle event held at Oaklands Equestrian Estate in KZN. A mash-up of Polo, Supercars fashion, and much more.

The couple, who looked stunning in green, smiled brightly and appeared to be very happy together. There was even a picture of Anton being boyfriend material by taking pictures of Boity for her.

Boity shared the following on Instagram:

Seems Green is my colour this season! Had a wonderful weekend hosting the @affluenceblackpolo with Snoobs! Thank you to the partners and @tourism_kzn for taking such great care of us!

According to Drum, Boity and Anton met in 2021. While they don't reveal much about their relationship, they do post a lot of lovey-dovey photos on social media.

Boity's fans immediately took to the comments section to gush about the couple's relationship and beautiful photos.

@zintle_nangu said:

"I’m so obsessed with you guys❤️"

@keleza_kay wrote:

"I love you guys mane❤️❤️"

@mnyak_asisipho shared:

"Justice is Served by the outfit "

@sindisbu.sr commented:

"You are perfect for each other ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️please don't break up"

_ciayana_ replied:

"Love look good on you. You are just glowing "

@blackchild_busii also said:

"❤️You never disappoint ❤️"

Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete engage in a heated argument on Idols SA

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of a heated argument between Idols SA judges Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete has left Mzansi divided. The clip shows the two stars going at each other's throats at the end of the show while the third judge, JR, minds his own business.

The viewers of the singing competition shared mixed reactions to the clip of the judges' fight. Some are convinced that it was staged for viewership.

The video was posted on Twitter by a tweep with the handle @_mellorsa. Somizi has been a judge for many seasons on the show, and this is Thembi's first season as a full-time judge. They were arguing about a mistake she apparently made for the second time.

Source: Briefly News