Thembi Seete took to TikTok after becoming verified to share a video of herself dancing in honour of this significant accomplishment

The talented actress showed off fire dance moves in the video, which received over 250 000 likes on the platform

Her followers, on the other hand, seemed unimpressed with the fluidity of her dance in comparison to the song playing in the background

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Thembi Seete is ecstatic after being verified on TikTok.

Thembi Seete has left Mzansi unimpressed after showcasing her dance moves. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

The stunning actress's TikTok account has over 700,000 followers who usually love her videos. Her content ranges from funny skits to dance videos with her co-stars on Mzansi Magic's popular drama, Gomora.

Taking to TikTok to celebrate the blue tick, Seete uploaded a dance video to the platform. On TikTok, Thembi posted the following:

"Good morning guys.❤️What’s up? It’s been a long time, happy Friday; I’m celebrating my verification on @TikTok @tiktokglobal ❤️ #dancechallenge #amapiano #SA #dancer #QueenHelen ❤️"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

However, her supporters did not appear to be impressed by her moves. Some people claimed that the background music and the stunner's movements did not appear fluid.

@NontoAndiswa said:

"Proof that TikTok is really just for fun and vibes, not perfection."

@Kutlwanolesedi1987 wrote:

"She is better than most of ladies who are of her age. She is not a 2000."

Kgosi4King posted:

"I don’t get what the negative comments are for... she nailed it."

@Tuki commented:

"Idk why y’all hating, this is so cool."

@N'wa-Mabunda shared:

"People are criticising as if they can do better, argh..."

@Makhado L Construction Pty Ltd replied:

"Gears are difficult to change mos..."

@Carol_theParent also said:

"What Thembi did can never be done."

@MsMsiza added:

"Me rushing to comments..."

Thembi Seete pens a touching message on 1st anniversary of mom's passing

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gomora actress Thembi Seete has written a heartfelt letter to her mother, who died a year ago.

Seete took to her Instagram to tell her followers that it was her mom's passing anniversary. According to TshisaLIVE, her mother passed away from a brain tumour.

The actress has expressed grief over her mother's death and gratitude for their time together. She said that her teachings and prayers were not in vain because she is now a successful actress in Mzansi.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News