Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to announce that his legendary concert series, Fill Up, may be returning after a nearly four-year hiatus due to Covid-19

The hip hop rapper previously held six extremely successful Fill Up concerts, including one at the Dome in 2015

Fans have reacted to the exciting news on social media, with some suggesting cities near them as the venue for this year's show

Cassper Nyovest's fans are absolutely thrilled after the rapper teased at another iconic Fill Up show.

Cassper Nyovest's fans are overjoyed at the possibility of Fill Up 2022 concert.

Source: Instagram

After a long break from live performances with an audience due to Covid-19, Mufasa's fans are eager for another exciting Fill Up concert.

Cassper has promised nothing but quality performances in his return on Twitter. The talented rapper has done five successful Fill Up shows before. In 2015, he made history by filling the Dome to capacity. This was followed by four stadiums in a row, including the Orlando Stadium in 2016, FNB Stadium in 2017, Moses Mabhida Stadium, and the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in 2018.

Cassper shared the following on Twitter:

Shortly after the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker's tweet, the hashtag #FillUpMaskOff trended with fans' amped reactions and suggestions of a venue for the show.

@Lawrenc41273915 said:

"Come to Nelspriut bru!"

@KabeloMolaoa wrote:

"It's obvious you are heading to Cape Town for #FillUpMaskOff"

@Sekzin_sa shared:

"Hint nyana, which province so we can prepare ourselves via booking accommodation Cass..."

@kgothalodiale19 commented:

"Bathong ba Modimo!! You said that you're coming back to Royal Bafokeng mos!?"

@konndo_benson posted:

"I know it must be massive after the boxing game."

@Sprezzatura_Lad also said:

"As we wait in Bloem to get disappointed. As it goes to Cape Town or outside Sata Frika."

@OfficialGefteM added:

"For the surprise guest, please make it someone who we never expected to see but low-key all wanted to see."

