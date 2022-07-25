Thembi Seete took to social media to honour her late mother by posting an emotional letter to her followers

Seete has spoken openly about their relationship and their closeness while she was still alive which has carried on to this day

Mzansi celebrities and fans have taken to the actress' comments section to pay tribute to her mother

Gomora actress Thembi Seete has written a heartfelt letter to her mother, who died a year ago.

‘Gomora’ Star Thembi Seete has shared her struggles after her mom's passing. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Seete took to her Instagram to tell her followers that it was her mom's passing anniversary. According to TshisaLIVE, her mother passed away from a brain tumour.

"she was sick for a long time as she had brain tumour and was in pain most of the time,” she said," reported TshisaLIVE at the time.

The actress has expressed grief over her mother's death, but also gratitude for the time they spent together. She said that her teachings and prayers were not in vain because she is now a successful actress in Mzansi. She continued to show their close bond in the lengthy post by saying:

"All That I am today, she prayed for me and believed in me, guys. I shared everything with her my most profound thoughts, my fears, my achievements, and my dreams"

Thembi Seete shared the following on Instagram:

Mzansi celebs and fans have taken to her comments section to offer their tributes.

@unathi.co said:

"Oh TheyThey I remember our two conversations about HOW she will always be with you and how YOU are making her so proud. A DREAM she had for you here in this life YOU are LIVING. I am so proud of you♥️♥️♥️♥️"

@conniechiume wrote:

"You did all you could Tay.God healed her His way.May He give you strength❤️"

@lindamatsolo commented:

"I know she’s watching you and so proud. Sending you love and hugs @thembiseete_ ❤️❤️❤️"

@makeupgurubongi posted:

"And she's been a good angel. Look at you..❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@matapamaila shared:

"Lifting u in prayer sis❤️❤️❤️"

@fezmona added:

"That prayer is SOOOO beautiful Yhu! Bawo wam A prayer of gratitude & that of love❤️ Her prayers are still covering you sis"

