Nonsindiso Gcaba Shares Sneak Peek Into Lobola Negotiations in Adorable Pics, Congratulations Pour In
- Former Imbewu: The Seed actress Nonsindiso Gcaba is excited to be a wife soon and shared some of the details of what she got up to for her lobola negotiations
- Nonsindiso Gcaba was ecstatic to show off everything that goes into a traditional marriage to her followers
- Netizens were happy to see a Nonsindiso Gcaba experience the beloved tradition of lobola as they congratulated the actress
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
South African actress who played Zethu on Imbewu: The Seed Nonsindiso Gcaba reached a milestone as she's getting ready for marriage. The soon-to-be wife took the time to show pictures of what happens during lobola negotiations.
Nonsindiso Gcaba donned a traditional dress accessorized with a matching doek and blanket to cover her shoulders. Nonsindiso Gcaba can also be seen where the money is clipped to her blanket.
Somizi Mhlongo denies there's a wedding on the cards after weekend reports, claims Pholoso Mohlala is married
Young women wish for their lobola negotiations to look like young woman's own
In a Twitter post, Nonsindiso gave many people a good look into her lobola negotiations like other brides have in the past. Nonsindiso shared a picture of herself kneeling in front of her in-laws wearing her traditional Tswana dress.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Netizens complimented the beautiful Nonsindiso Gcaba on her marriage. Many shared that they also want to have their own lobola ceremony in the future.
@Azandamashenge commented:
"I know I’ve told you but I’m telling you again. Congratulations , Owuqalile Umsebenzi Omuhle uzowufeza empilweni yakho. I’m so Happy for You Babe ❤️ "
@RealXavier011 commented:
"I wanna do this to someone's daughter."
@moshibudi_ commented:
"Congratulations queen!❤️@fntse."
@MaungaClive commented:
"Hopefully this inspires those who are yet too. "
'Podcast and Chill' co-host Sol Phenduka learns Robot Boii's challenge, his dance skills have left Mzansi in stitches
"Lobola negotiations": Zinhle's fans convinced Murdah Bongz paid lobola for her
Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle's fans are convinced that she and her baby daddy, Murdah Bongz, are married. After the star shared a teaser of the new season of her reality show, many took to the timeline to share that Murdah Bongz paid lobola for his baby mama.
The second season of The Unexpected premieres on 6 August. The Umlilo hitmaker took to social media to share a spicy teaser of the show.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News