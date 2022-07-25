Somizi Mhlongo has denied that there's a wedding on the cards after weekend reports suggested that he has paid lobola to Pholoso Mohlala

The Idols SA judge took to his timeline to react to a City Press report alleging that him and Pholoso are planning to have a big wedding in September

The media personality shared that the article affected one of his relationships with two guys, a rich man and a broke gent, he was dating

Somizi Mhlongo has taken to social media to deny that there's a wedding on the cards. The media personality took to his timeline to react to weekend reports that he has paid lobola for Pholoso Mohlala.

The Idols SA judge was reacting to the rumour that was sparked by a publication that claimed he's now traditionally married to Pholoso.

According to TshisaLIVE, City Press alleged that Somgaga and Pholoso are expected to tie the knot in September following his much-publicised divorce from Mohale Motaung.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to set the record straight following the reports. He revealed that Pholoso is married and his wife has a baby on the way. He shared that the article affected one of his relationships, with one of the two men he was dating.

Peeps took to his comment section to share hilarious reactions to the larger-than-life media personality.

mpilomakhumalomkasi commented:

"Money talks for sure asizelanga ukuzo safara la mntaka sis Mary."

miss_sinabo wrote:

"Lol, honestly I thought you came to tell us something serious kanti!!"

nonhlanhlawatsietsi1 said:

"Yazi I was hurt when you started with the story but in the middle I just found myself laughing. City Press yaze yayi mosha i plan yakho yazin hai suka."

i_am_tsakanisithole commented:

"It's the comparison part for me.... You wanted to decide wena Som Som in peace."

retha_lefatle.les wrote:

"SomGaga is the future I tell you."

masegobence46 added:

"Nice life problems, heeeee monna just take a break from Mjolo and have take aways/ piece jobs for now."

