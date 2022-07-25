South African celebs have taken to the timeline to react to the untimely passing of Rhythm City star Mncedisi Shabangu following his death on Sunday

The playwright and stage performer reportedly died at the age of 53 after complaining of chest pains at his home in Mpumalanga

Celebs such as Ntsiki Mazwai, Thembisa Nxumalo and Hamilton Dlamini took to the timeline to share their condolences to Mncedisi's friends and family

Mzansi celebs have reacted to Mncedisi Shabangu's death. The Rhythm City actor died at the age of 53 after a short illness.

‘Rhythm City’ star Mncedisi Shabangu passed away at the age of 53. Image: Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu

According to reports, he complained of chest pains and shortly after passed on. The stage actor's peers in the entertainment industry took to social media to react to his untimely passing at his home in Mpumalanga on Sunday, 24 July.

Most of Mzansi's stars took to Twitter to share messages of condolences after the news of Mncedisi's death surfaced on the micro-blogging app, reports TshisaLIVE.

Poet and podcast host Ntsiki Mazwai commented:

"Rest easy friend..... Love you."

Media personality Thembisa Nxumalo said:

"We can never forget Ta Mnce’s performance in Tshepang and Sizwe Banzi is Dead. A masterclass. His biggest performance was how he loves and nurtured the arts, and all of us in it. He made the time. He was a good, good person, and friend. Silahlekelwe."

Actress Sisekho Velelo wrote:

"Seeing this man on stage @MarketTheatre when I was 18 was the deciding factor for me. I left certain that I wanted to be an actress and that theatre was worth the trouble because of his work. South African Theatre has lost a giant. What a talent!"

According to ZAlebs, DiepCity star Hamilton Dlamini shared that he was heartbroken about his friend's death. They both played in theatre productions. He also revealed:

"He was supposed to start shooting Uzalo on Monday and also we were supposed to have a European Tour of The Head and The Load by William Kentridge in November this year."

Mncedisi Shabangu's family requests privacy following his death

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mncedisi Shabangu, popular for playing Khulekani in the famous telenovela Rhythm City has passed away.

The SAFTA award-winning star rose to prominence for starring in shows such as The Lab, Number Number and Rhythm City. He also directed and featured in a number of theatre productions.

According to ZAlebs, the actor's family issued an official statement confirming his death. According to the statement, the 53-year-old thespian passed on in the early hours of today, 24 July 2022, after complaining about chest pains. They also requested some privacy as they mourn their loved one.

