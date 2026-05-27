Gayton McKenzie says he personally gave Siyakholwa Kuse R50,000 after criticism over the boxer’s reception

The minister insists there was more happening behind the scenes after Kuse returned home

South Africans remain divided as reactions pour in over the government’s handling of the champion’s welcome

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Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie donated R50,000 from his own salary to WBC champion Siyakholwa Kuse. Image: Roger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has revealed that he donated R50,000 (about US$2,700) from his own salary to newly crowned WBC minimumweight champion Siyakholwa Kuse after facing criticism over the boxer’s airport reception.

The backlash erupted after videos of Kuse’s airport arrival circulated online. Many people felt the welcome at King Phalo Airport in the Eastern Cape was too quiet for a world champion.

Kuse recently defeated Melvin Jerusalem to win the WBC minimumweight title. The victory made him South Africa’s fourth WBC world champion. He also became the first boxer from Mdantsane to win the prestigious belt.

Gayton McKenzie explains private support for Kuse

Responding to criticism on X, McKenzie defended his actions and explained that he had privately hosted Kuse and his team after the boxer returned home.

“I had him and his whole family including his trainers over at my private residence for dinner. I gave him 50 thousand rand from my salary in preparation of his next fight.

"Pls tell me how did I fail him?” McKenzie wrote.

The minister’s response came after X user @AyandaYandiey questioned the role played by sports authorities and the Eastern Cape government in welcoming the champion home.

Kuse had also previously shared photos and videos from a dinner hosted by McKenzie at the minister’s private residence. The posts later resurfaced online after the airport reception controversy erupted.

TimesLIVE reported that Kuse later received a much warmer reception in Mdantsane. The celebrations included a motorcade and an official welcome ceremony held with Boxing South Africa.

Siyakholwa Kuse says he appreciated the welcome

Kuse also expressed gratitude for the reception he eventually received from supporters and local organisers. He said he had received a warm welcome and was humbled and grateful that a parade had been organised for him.

The boxer added that he hoped his success would inspire young people from disadvantaged communities.

“I came from the trenches — from the informal settlements of Naid Park — and now I’ve travelled the world,” Kuse said.

South Africans divided over minister’s donation

The debate over Gayton McKenzie’s donation quickly spread across X, with South Africans sharing mixed reactions about the minister’s response and the treatment of boxing champion Siyakholwa Kuse.

@UyphiwoM questioned why a world champion still needed personal assistance from a government minister.

“Hosting a dinner and handing out cash is great PR, but it proves the system failed. Our champions shouldn't rely on the Minister's personal handouts to get the hero's welcome they earned from the state.”

@Onefuture_Music praised McKenzie’s gesture but said deeper problems remained within South African sport.

“Well done @GaytonMcK, credit where it's due. There's a lot more work to be done if we're being honest. How can the whole country not know our own WBC champ?”

@_skambora argued that the donation itself highlighted wider failures.

“Isn't that part of failing? Using your own money.”

@outrider_nation shifted attention away from the minister and toward the broader issue.

“It's not about you. This is the problem with South African politicians, glory hunters.”

Meanwhile, @lungelo_mzimba reacted with surprise to the amount McKenzie claimed to have donated.

“My lord you gave him 50k of your salary? How much are you getting rhanti? You ain't even saying ‘I gave him half of my salary’.”

South Africans are still debating Gayton McKenzie’s role and the government’s response. However, Siyakholwa Kuse’s world title victory continues to inspire many people across the country.

The boxer from Mdantsane has already secured his place in South African boxing history. The debate around his homecoming has also shown how deeply fans value their sporting heroes.

Gayton McKenzie responds to criticism over boxer Kuse. Image: SportArtsCultur/X

Source: Twitter

Gayton McKenzie and Miguel Cardoso PSL clash

Briefly News also reported that Gayton McKenzie threatened to lodge a formal complaint against Miguel Cardoso and Mamelodi Sundowns. The minister reacted after Cardoso criticised South African football following Sundowns’ CAF Champions League success.

Cardoso questioned fixture scheduling and player welfare after Sundowns’ busy run of matches. He said some “dynamics have to change” if South African clubs want to succeed consistently in Africa.

Source: Briefly News