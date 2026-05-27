A resurfaced video of the late Zahara discussing her alleged "drinking problems" has resurfaced on the internet

The Loliwe singer passed away on 11 December 2023 due to liver complications, and the speculations were

The Newzroom Afrika interview came after Zahara was inundated with salty remarks from people about her drinking habits

Video of the late Zahara addressing the drinking problems has surfaced. Image: Zahara

Source: Getty Images

South African singer Zahara is back on the radar after fans unearthed her previous interview, where she laid some of the alcohol abuse allegations to rest.

The Loliwe guitarist and singer passed away due to liver failure complications on 11 December 2023. Her loss left a dent in the music industry as she was one of the most outspoken artists, who was never afraid to stand up for herself.

An old interview of Zahara defending her name from alcohol abuse allegations has resurfaced, and in it, she sent a scathing message to the gossipmongers.

Zahara denied alcohol abuse

X page @southareacts reshared the clip of Zahara speaking with a Newzroom Afrika anchor, about her alleged drinking problems, denying them completely. She said the public had never seen her with a drink in her hand, nor had they ever seen her drunk at a club. Yet, they have already diagnosed her with alcoholism.

“You have never seen me, not in a paper, with a glass in my hand. Not even in a club with a beer in my hand, but you always say, ‘sources say,’ and I always wonder, is it a tomato sauce or is it a mayonnaise, this busy sauce?"

Watch the video of Zahara below:

Did Zahara have a drinking problem?

In 2019, Zahara admitted that she entered sobriety after finishing a bottle of wine by herself.

According to TshisaLIVE, Zahara faced struggles within the industry and allegedly turned to alcohol for consolation.

At the time, Zahara had reached five months of sobriety and had not consumed alcohol. However, she said her problem did not escalate to alcohol abuse, as the public had perceived.

"It was not a nice place to be in. I was frustrated, and so I drank a little to find happiness. It wasn't that I needed it or that I was addicted. But I got to a point where one night I finished a whole bottle of wine by myself. I knew then that I needed to speak to someone and deal with this."

"It really helped. I was able to get clarity, and now I have been sober since October. I haven't touched alcohol since, and I don't miss it because I don't think it was a problem for me before."

Zahara adressed her alleged drinking problems. Image: zaharasa

Source: Instagram

TK Nciza in R5m lawsuit

In a previous report from Briefly News, TK Nciza was reportedly seeking a judgment against an arts activist who made some claims about his involvement in Zahara's death.

The TS Records co-founder had previously stated that he and Zahara were on speaking terms before her untimely passing, despite their past differences. Social media users have weighed in on the latest lawsuit, offering their mixed reactions to TK Nciza's lawsuit.

Source: Briefly News