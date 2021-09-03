Zahara Denies Substance Addiction: “You Guys Turned Me to Alcohol”

South African musician and media personality, Zahara, recently opened up about her alleged issues with alcohol abuse

Speaking on MacG's podcast, the songstress vehemently denied having an addiction and said that her drinking was controlled

She also went on to say that what she drinks and does behind closed doors was nobody's business

Zahara was recently on MacG’s podcast where she opened up about her career journey thus far. A large portion of Zahara’s successful career has been marred by allegations of alcohol abuse, but the singer vehemently denies being addicted.

Speaking on the viral video of her looking intoxicated, Zahara explained that she had only one bottle of wine and it may have been a little too much for her system.

She realized that she was too drunk and decided to stop having any more liquor that day.

According to ZAlebs, Zahara only started drinking at the ripe age of 24 years old. She started drinking from a place of stress.

She said that it was the media and all the allegations that turned her to the bottle.

"I did not turn to alcohol, you guys turned me to alcohol. Let me tell you something, you don't even have a picture of me in the club with a glass [in my hand]. They always say 'sources say' so I want to ask who is that source."

She went on to say that what she does in her house should be her business.

“If I want to drink champagne I will drink it today if I want, it's not your business."

