Zahara Drops Gems on Podcast: “You Can Never Take the Gift God Has Given Me”

South African media personality, Zahara, graced Mzansi screens after she appeared on MacG's Podcast and Chill

The songstress was very candid about her battles and obstacles she has encountered but was able to provide some wisdom too

Many Mzansi social media users were impressed by her level of clear-mindedness and maturity

Zahara trended on Thursday morning after she was featured on the Podcast and Chill session with MacG. The songstress opened up about her journey in the industry, which has been filled with various obstacles.

Zahara was recently on MacG's popular podcast. Image: @zahara

Source: Instagram

The Loliwe hitmaker showed incredible wisdom when she expressed that not all journeys and roads were the same.

Zahara also opened up on her past battles with the industry and her former record label. She said that only God could dictate what she can or cannot do with the gift that He has given her.

“You can strip me naked but you can never take away the gift that God has given me.”

This comment resonated with many social media users who took to the platform to share their thoughts.

Mzansi social media users react to Zahara on MacG’s podcast

@cindyzwide said:

“Zahara"s voice sounds like (Whoopi Goldberg) Miss Masombuka's, she's so beautiful, matured and of course damn talented.”

@masentle_mo commented:

“Zahara is the girl she thinks she is, even if they pressed her down she will rise up and walk as if nothing happened.”

@truthte836 said:

“Zahara is so matured and she was trying to say that, no record label can take away her gift because God will forever protect the gift he gave to her, that’s so profound.”

Zahara responds after ‘drunk’ video goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that Zahara trended online for the wrong reasons. A video of the songstress behaving in an intoxicated manner went viral.

In the footage, the artist was asked to sing by the company she was with and she made an attempt, however it did not go too well.

It would appear social media users thought the same and rebuked her friends for sharing the cringey video online.

Many concluded that the starlet was intoxicated and had no control over the uploading of the video.

Source: Briefly.co.za