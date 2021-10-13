Camifrobabe, an adorable TikTok girl, has gotten many people laughing hysterically with her makeup video

The manner in which the young girl performed the art on her face was hilarious but her reaction upon seeing it was more rib-cracking

A beautiful young girl famously known on TikTok as Camifrobabe, is cracking ribs on online with a video showing her reaction when she saw what she had done to her face.

Camifrobabe had used her mother's makeup kit to create some art on her face without a mirror and later decided to check out the result of her effort.

Upon seeing her face, the young girl screamed on top of her voice,

"Impossible! What did I did" and turned to her mother shortly after to say, "you are a naughty bird", after the woman had pretended she had not seen the obvious flaw.

Girl surprised upon seeing her own makeup Photo credit: @camifrobabe/TikTok

Source: UGC

What social media users are saying

By the time of this report, over 12,000 social media users had reacted just 24 hours after the video was shared on social media.

Below were some of the interesting comments they shared:

@Mamaissues did not sound too happy with how the video ended.

There was a lot of ways this could have went but I didn’t expect to be called a naughty bird

@Robert_Leon_90 highlighted his most emotional moments in the video.

Okay so I’m definitely using “naughty bird.” But that “I’m sorry” just melted my heart.

@sapphirezDESIRE admitted the video cracked her ribs

Lmao hilarious, how she mad at her mom for what SHE did

See the video below

Source: Briefly.co.za