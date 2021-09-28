Social media needs more clips like this one in which a precious baby girl made it known why she has to eat meat sometimes

In the clip, the sweet girl, who claims to be a vegetarian, chomps on her meat, making it known that she needs to “survive", lol

Social media users could not get enough of her and flooded the comment section of the post going gaga over her outlook

An adorable little girl stole the hearts of social media users when she stated her case regarding why she had to eat meat. The innocence of a child is just too precious!

Social media user @Pedro_Penda shared a clip of a baby girl explaining why she has to eat meat and people could not get enough of it. Image: @Pedro_Penda

Source: Twitter

Social media user @Pedro_Penda shared the precious clip to his Twitter page, stating that he believes it is “the best video this internet has seen today,” and we can’t even argue with him.

In the clip, the little girl is chopping on some meat when her momma tells her that she is eating “a cow.” The little girl was slightly shook as she claimed to be vegetarian, but then goes on to thank the animal for helping her “survive”.

“Eating meat is sometimes important, I know I said I was a vegetarian,” said the sweet angel.

The precious tiny soul claims that animals do not survive like humans, so we have to eat them so we can live, lol. She is too adorable!

Ending off her point, she said:

“I hope you guys, farmers, you farmer, take care of your animals. Do a good job!”

Yes, babes, preach!

@Pedro_Penda posted:

Social media users are loving over this princess’ clip! With the whole vegetarian/vegan thing being such a hot topic, many were here with her, defending the need to eat meat. Muhle, uyathandeka!

Here are some of the comments made:

@AzaniaNHLX couldn’t get enough:

“Lol but if you listen closer you'll hear that she says "I know I said I'm vegetarian..." before her mom interjects and says "...but you said you're vegetarian nje..." so mommy really didn't let her finish, she was already explaining herself.”

@Taeso_zzzz just loves her:

“Where can I see more of her??”

@Ubuhleeee was finished:

@MgabhiSam is living for her vibe:

