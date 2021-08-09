Zahara Responds After ‘Drunk’ Video Goes Viral: “I Stand Behind My Vocals”

Mzansi singer and songwriter Zahara found herself trending on social media after a video of her allegedly intoxicated was shared

In the clip, the singer was among friends and looked happy, she even burst into song at the prompting; however, her vocals were questioned

Taking to social media to address the furore, Zahara proudly stood by her vocals and her alleged intoxicated state, saying she was happy

Zahara has been trending on social media after a video was shared of the singer allegedly drunk at a party.

In the footage, the artist was asked to sing by the company she was with and she made an attempt, however it did not go too well.

It would appear social media users thought the same and rebuked her friends for sharing the online.

Many concluded that the starlet was intoxicated and had no control over the uploading of the video.

Here are a few comments:

@wehappyk said:

“Zahara is always surrounded by wrong friends, ain't no way people who love seeing you win would post this, they're sabotaging her upcoming album.”

@freejaey said:

“Thought she went to rehab. She’s back drinking? That’s sad.”

Seeing the posts, Zahara decided to address the video and it’s contents. She proudly said:

“I was very happy in that moment and I stand behind my vocals. Have a blessed Sunday bethunana.”

Celebrities and fans showed their support after she posted the statement. Makhadzi was spotted in the comments section, saying:

“I love you.”

Zahara’s having none of this Zodwa Wabantu beef nonsense

Zahara has been on the trending list a lot over the last few days and it hasn’t been for positive news. Briefly News reported that the South African singer-songwriter was tired of being dragged into other celebs' drama.

Word on the street has it that Zahara and Zodwa Wabantu have some unresolved issues. Taking the opportunity to call Zahara out on it, one fan asked what is going on in a pretty cheeky way.

Seeing the fan's comment, Zahara made it clear that she was not about to entertain this nonsense and that it had nothing to do with her.

Not letting the situation go, another social media user decided to get Zodwa in on it and ask her what the issue is between her and Zahara.

