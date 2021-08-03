Zahara’s Having None of This Zodwa Wabantu Beef Nonsense, Byeee

Zahara got bashed on social media and she cannot believe people have dragged her into drama yet again

One person wanted to know what is going on between Zahara and Zodwa Wabantu and Zahara was having none of it

After being asked multiple times, Zahara eventually listened to one fan who suggested she just block these people

South African singer-songwriter Zahara is tired of being dragged into other celebs' drama. Sis has her own life to worry about.

Word on the street has it that Zahara and Zodwa Wabantu have some unresolved issues. Taking the opportunity to call Zahara out on it, one fan asked what is going on in a pretty cheeky way.

Zahara was left fuming after a tweep brought up her alleged beef with Zodwa Wabantu. Image: @zaharasa.

Source: Instagram

Seeing the fan's comment, Zahara made it clear that she is not about to entertain this nonsense and that it has nothing to do with her.

Zahara posted:

Not letting the situation go, another social media user decided to get Zodwa in on it and ask her what the issue is between her and Zahara. Zahara could not believe this and kindly asked the social media user why they are so eager to get answers. Kante, it is too much!

Zahara responded:

Listening to one fan, Zahara blocked the trolls and carried on with her day. Sis does not have time for this garbage.

Zahara's reportedly ready to walk down the aisle

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African Afropop musician Bulelwa Mkutukana, more popularly known as Zahara, is ready to walk down the aisle.

According to a source who spoke to City Press, Zahara and her doctor bae, Mnyamezeli Japhta, are engaged and set to tie the knot.

“Bulelwa deserves all the happiness because she has been through a lot in relationships.”

Apparently, Zahara is rocking a big rock on her marriage finger now with a huge smile on her face, as reported by ZAlebs. Zahara has yet to confirmed the engagement rumours.

Source: Briefly.co.za