Zahara’s Allegedly Rocking 2 Bumps, a Baby and an Engagement Ring

Afropop musician Zahara seems to have turned a corner, word has it that she is expecting and engaged

An insider told a publication that Zahara's bae got down on one knee and proposed to the soon-to-be baby momma

Zahara has yet to confirm or refute both the engagement or the pregnancy, so for now, we just hold onto the hope that it is true

South African Afropop musician Bulelwa Mkutukana, more popularly known as Zahara, is ready to walk the aisle and it looks like she will be doing it with a bump.

Afropop musician, Zahara is the happiest woman on earth right now if recent reports turn out to be true. Zahara is allegedly going to be a wife and a momma. Image: @zaharasa.

According to a source who spoke to City Press, Zahara and her Dr bae, Mnyamezeli Japhta, are expecting, and that’s not all, he also put a ring on it.

“The pregnancy is still in the early stages, but we are excited for them. Bulelwa deserves all the happiness because she has been through a lot in relationships.”

Apparently, Zahara is rocking a big rock on her marriage finger now with a huge smile on her face, as reported by ZAlebs.

Zahara has yet to confirm the engagement or the pregnancy, however, if reports are true, a big congratulation is definitely in order.

Babes, we wish you all the happiness in the world!

Zahara promised her fans that she would release new jams

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi musician Zahara is releasing new music. Mzansi singer Zahara is finally responding to her fans' requests to give them some fresh music.

Taking to social media, Zahara announced that her hiatus is over and she's ready to release a new song soon. She tweeted:

"You’ve been asking and I heard you, my single is ready and coming soon."

It's been a while since Zahara's fans got to enjoy her chilled music and the time has finally come. The artist has been through a lot over the last few years but now she's back.

She made her announcement with a picture of herself writing some lyrics. She was wearing a beautiful red dress and her guitar is seen in the frame - just what the fans like to see.

