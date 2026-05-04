TK Nciza is reportedly seeking a judgment against an arts activist who made some claims about his involvement in Zahara's death

The TS Records co-founder had previously stated that he and Zahara were on speaking terms before her untimely passing

Social media users have weighed in on the latest lawsuit, offering their mixed reactions to TK Nciza's lawsuit

Record label owner and politician TK Nciza has allegedly unleashed his lawyers on an activist, Bandile Magibili. This follows the explosive allegations Magibili made about Nciza, regarding Zahara's death.

TK Nciza reportedly demands R5 million from activist Magibili over Zahara's death. Image: Tk_nciza

Source: Instagram

Nciza demands R5 million

Music executive and politician TK Nciza has reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against an activist, who made unfounded claims about his involvement in the Loliwe hitmaker's passing.

TS Records co-founder and Zahara had a fallout, but he was adamant that they were on speaking terms before she died.

Zahara passed away on 11 December 2023, due to liver complications. Fans rallied in support of the guitarist, calling her former label out.

After Mgibili made the rumours, Nciza sent a letter demanding an apology from the activist and retracting his statement. After failing to honour this, Nciza has approached the High Court to sue for R5 million, reported the Sunday Times.

Mgibili apparently made these defamatory claims on Podcast And Chill with MacG when he was a guest in 2025.

The publication shared a quote from the lawsuit, which said: “His utterances have the effect of creating a public image that Nciza is a criminal, a murderer to be exact.”

TK Nciza has filed papers against an activist regarding Zahara's death. Image: Zahara

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacted to the latest lawsuit on Facebook and X:

@Merc_05 was shook:

"Even beyond her grave, they still want to monetise on her name."

@Hash Tag Koziology Kozat made unfounded claims:

"The Guy wanted the Truth so now there’s defamation instead of explanation, let alone the Bandile having six million Rand."

@Merc_05 replied:

"Ei, these guys are ruthless."

@Blaq_Ston asked:

"He demands it from who?"

Nciza slams rumours on relationship with Zahara

The late singer had always been vocal about her grievances with her label, particularly regarding royalties.

At Zahara's memorial service at Rhema Bible Church, Nciza said they were on speaking terms. When asked about this, he refrained from speaking in much detail, saying the moment belonged to Zahara.

"This is a Zahara moment, so I don't understand why we should be dragging other things that don't make sense."

TK Nciza celebrates 50th birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, TS Records boss TK Nciza had celebrated another year around the sun, with a birthday bash.

The former ANC Gauteng secretary celebrated his 50th birthday with fellow stars at the luxurious Signature Restaurant in Morningside, Sandton, bringing together some of the country’s most influential political figures, business leaders and close associates of TK Nciza.

Joining the festivities were Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, MEC Lebogang Maile, businessman and entertainer DJ Sbu, former minister Malusi Gigaba, actor Skeem GP, former sports minister Zizi Kodwa, and the Kwela Tebza brothers.

Source: Briefly News