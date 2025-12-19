The TS Records boss TK Nciza recently celebrated another year around the sun

The former ANC Gauteng secretary celebrated his 50th birthday with fellow stars at the luxurious Signature Restaurant in Morningside, Sandton

The celebration brought together some of the country’s most influential political figures, business leaders and close associates of TK Nciza

TK Nciza celebrated his 50th birthday. Image: tknciza_sa

Businessman and former ANC Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza celebrated his 50th birthday on 17 December, and he did it in the kind of luxurious style that sets social media tongues wagging.

The milestone occasion unfolded at the renowned Signature Restaurant in Morningside, Sandton, where elegance meets exclusivity and the city’s most influential personalities often dine.

The public figure, whose family was at the centre of a controversy recently, was surrounded by celebrities and politicians on the day.

From the décor to the guest list, everything about the night reflected opulence and TK’s reputation as a man who knows how to blend sophistication, power and flair.

Star-studded guest list shines

The celebration drew South Africa’s biggest names in politics, business and entertainment, giving the night a red-carpet feel.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, MEC Lebogang Maile, businessman and entertainer DJ Sbu, former minister Malusi Gigaba, actor Skeem GP, former sports minister Zizi Kodwa and the iconic Kwela Tebza brothers were among the guests enjoying the festivities.

Nciza's musician son, Ciza, who recently received his first award, was also in attendance.

Their presence turned the celebration into a networking hub and social hotspot, proving that TK remains one of the most connected and respected figures in both political and entertainment circles.

Skhumba Hlophe brings laughs and personality

Adding humour and vibrance to the evening was comedian Skhumba Hlophe, who took on the role of MC.

His sharp jokes and charismatic stage presence kept everyone entertained, transforming the elegant dinner into a night filled with laughter and light-hearted moments.

Skhumba masterfully balanced jokes with heartfelt introductions, creating a rhythm that feels more like a comedy-infused awards night than a traditional birthday celebration.

Fine dining and heartfelt tributes set the tone

Guests indulged in Signature’s famous fine dining offerings, where gourmet dishes and premium beverages ensure the night tastes as good as it looks.

Smooth music played in the background while guests raise toasts and share stories about TK’s journey.

Tributes highlighted his resilience, his achievements in business and his time in public office, but just as importantly, they celebrated his personal charm, mentorship and long-standing relationships.

TK Nciza’s journey takes centre stage

Nciza's supporters and loved ones acknowledged not only his career milestones but also his ability to maintain strong friendships and alliances.

They described him as a man who consistently reinvents himself, maintains loyalty and keeps his charisma intact.

A milestone worth celebrating

The evening ended on a high and emotional note, with guests reflecting on the significance of turning 50 while still commanding influence, admiration and relevance.

Nciza’s milestone celebration captured the essence of glamour, friendship and status.

TK Nciza celebrated a glamourous 50th birthday with politicians and celebrities. Image: TK Nciza

