A list was released featuring several South African male celebrities who had the ladies swooning

From late rapper Riky Rick to fashion designer Rich Mnisi and many more, social media compared the gents' face cards to see who was the most attractive

A sizzling debate ensued as admirers listed their favourite hotties, while others mentioned the stars who did not make the list

Fans reacted to some of the country's most attractive male celebrities.

The temperature on social media reached a fever pitch after a viral list of South Africa’s most eligible male celebrities sent admirers into a frenzy.

From silver-screen icons to fashion and music moguls, a new ranking of South Africa’s most handsome men has ignited a massive "face card" debate across the internet, and fans did not hold back.

Shared on 16 December 2025 by TikTok user Prettyhumans, a page dedicated to putting the spotlight on the most attractive celebrities, the user created a carousel of photos featuring some of the country's most-loved male stars, comparing their looks.

The list included TV stars Kwenzo Ngcobo, Bonko Khoza and Thapelo Mokoena, as well as Cassper Nyovest and late rapper Riky Rick.

Riky Rick and Rich Mnisi were featured in a list of some of the most attractive male celebrities in South Africa.

With over 34 names, including heartthrob Daliwonga, who recently had the ladies swooning over his good looks, online users could not keep calm as they admired some of the country's most handsome men.

The comment section quickly turned into a virtual fan club, with thousands of admirers flooding the post to gush over their favourite stars and defend their top picks.

See the full list of celebs below.

Social media erupts over male celebrities

The viral carousel didn't just grab attention; it broke the internet. As the likes poured in, all 38,000 of them, followers wasted no time sharing their scores and shouting out the gents they felt were missed. From heart-eye emojis to playful declarations of love, here is how the internet reacted to the star-studded lineup.

luksie said:

"Every day, every day, this app makes me feel like I like men, because what?"

Luna swooned:

"Oh, Siya Raymond, my darling

MA SE GO🇿🇦 responded:

"You are so wrong for not adding Sun El Musician, yooh!"

jobs.za argued:

"You forgot Sir Trill!"

Meanwhile, it was clear from the comments that Rich Mnisi and Riky Rick's "lethal" face cards were the ultimate winners.

Msizi Tshepo Gasa declared:

"Rich Mnisi is lethal!"

Sharon admired Riky Rick:

"I don't think we will ever experience a facecard this lethal in our lives."

coolcatzee swooned over Rich Mnisi:

"Rich Mnisi’s face card? The eyes, the cheekbones, facial structure, let’s add the height and toned body a solid 100!"

Zinzi Siba🇿🇦 added:

"Riky was a beautiful man."

Ladies swoon over Mduduzi Mabaso

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Mduduzi Mabaso. The star was captured showing off his moves at a wedding and immediately caught the attention of many online admirers.

The former Rhythm City star sent South African ladies into a tailspin over his famous good looks.

