A viral video exposed the harsh physical toll of the retail industry, showing employees slumped on cupboard boards and floors during their lunch hour in a major South African retail store

The clip was shared on TikTok, sparking a national conversation about the gruelling working conditions retail staff endure to support their families

Social media users expressed deep concern and sympathy, with many calling for shoppers to show more kindness to workers after seeing their levels of exhaustion

Tired staff members were seen taking a much-needed nap on the floor during their break. Image: @lethabonki

A raw look behind the scenes of a major retailer left South Africans emotional, as they saw staff members pushed to their physical limits.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @lethabonki, garnering a massive 962K views and 38K likes, sparking a national conversation about the gruelling working conditions retail staff endure.

The clip begins with a single female employee sleeping on her side on what appears to be a cupboard board, while a man sleeps underneath the stairs in the shade. As the camera moves, it reveals four more colleagues lined up in a row, all passed out as they try to regain enough energy to handle the remaining hours of their shift.

Retail is not for the weak-hearted

The content creator, TikTok user @lethabonki's caption emotionally noted that “retail is not for the weak-hearted,” highlighting the reality of standing on one’s feet for up to ten hours a day. The workers appeared desperate to recover their strength before returning to the floor to serve customers.

The woman's viral post led to calls for shoppers to show more kindness to retail employees. Image: @lethabonki

SA sympathises with retail employees

The video gained over 1.6K comments from social media users who were disturbed by the sight, and some who shared their own struggles in the sector. While some suggested alternative careers in the security industry, they might be less physically taxing. The majority focused on the human element. Deeply moved by the sight of the sleeping staff, other viewers pleaded with the public to be more patient and polite to retail workers, noting that many were barely coping but had no choice but to provide for their families.

User @sbmdlalose shared:

"The least we can do is to be nice to them in stores."

User @Mamakaboynogrl Hlophe said:

"This is us every day during lunch 😢."

User @Didi(Dyce) commented:

"Retail is really not for the hearted. I've been working 10 hours as a merchandiser for 10 years, and I must tell you, I work hard for that R6000 a month, 8 hours a day. But I thank God for it, at least my boy can finish college 🙏 🤲. Be strong, fellow retailers.

User @dawgsoflife added:

"Overworked and underpaid."

User @Vesta_Matseka said:

"Retail is harder than security. I wish more people could explore the security industry. I have never been a security officer, but I have friends and family members who are living their best lives."

User @Agree commented:

"We are tired😭, seven years in retail and my body is not coping 💔."

