A young South African man's glow-up from retail worker to cabin crew left social media buzzing with inspiration

A TikTok video showed his incredible transformation from pushing trolleys at a local grocery outlet to serving passengers on board an aircraft

Social media users applauded his journey, calling it motivational and encouraging others to keep chasing their dreams despite obstacles

A young man shared his inspirational career journey, touching many social media users. Image: @sir.pure

Source: TikTok

A local guy showed many that it was possible to start slow and end with a bang, after moving from pushing a grocery trolley at a store to pushing one at an altitude exceeding 30,000 feet.

The man, TikTok user @sir.pure, shared his glow-up on the platform, touching the hearts of hundreds of social media users who showered him with compliments.

From grocery store worker to cabin crew

The video starts with a throwback showing @sir.pure in his Checkers Sixty60 work gear, talking to the person recording him while holding a waste bag close to the meat fridge, and walking away from them. The clip flips to show him standing tall in his Safair airline uniform outside the aircraft stairs at Cape Town International Airport, ready to welcome passengers. His body language screams contentment, clearly happy to be living the dream he has worked hard for.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is inspired by the young man

The comments were packed with love as social media users congratulated the young man. Many shared their own stories of grinding, hoping for a breakthrough. Some said the video gave them the push they needed, wishing @sir.pure success in his new career. Others expressed interest in joining the field, asking the young man questions about where he obtained his cabin crew license.

Mzansi peeps asked the young man where he did his cabin crew license, keen to follow in his footsteps. Image: @sir.pure

Source: TikTok

User @Lindi said:

"We went through the same thing! I was a cashier at Checkers years ago, and now I work for an international airline as a flight attendant. God really shaped my character there, 😅be blessed brother."

User @Johannah M shared:

"This is what it means to live in answered prayers. May God Almighty continue to bless you and grant you all your heart's desires 🥹😭."

User @Unknown said:

"Sa o tshwanela SEO (this suits you), you're professional 👏🏾🫱🏻‍🫲🏽. I was on your flight from King Shaka to Lanseria."

User @SIR.PURE commented:

"Lose, win, lose, you keep pushing regardless. God has bigger plans for you, just keep your faith and enjoy the journey."

User @RacksOnChr$🇨🇦 shared:

"Emirates and Qatar await you, bro. The universe has bigger plans for you 🙌🏾."

User @Yanga X Jezile asked:

"I tried, but I can't reach 212cm, which they require😭. Do you know of any flight company that doesn't need this🥺?"

