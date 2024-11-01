A TikTok user captured a video inside a plane going abroad, and the online community had so much to say about it

The lady was so excited that she also filmed other travellers while talking in amazement

Social media users were embarrassed by her conduct, taking to her comment section to share how their thoughts

A TikTok user left Mzansi in two ways after sharing a video taken on a flight. Image: @buhletherunner

Source: TikTok

A happy hun decided to record her plane experience going to the Big Apple to capture the memory and share it with her social media followers, who had different feelings about it.

The clip made it to the popular video streaming platform after the sports star shared it under her user handle @buhletherunner.

The lady inside the aircraft

In the video, @buhletherunner moves the camera around the aircraft to show other passengers on her flight to New York. Impressed, she shared that there's an upstairs in the plane before getting excited that there's also a TV.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps share their disappointment

The clip attracted 177K views and 1.9K comments from social media users, who expressed different views. Some felt embarrassed by the hun's bravery in taking a video of people without consent, while others thought she was enjoying her flight experience.

User @micky said:

"I am hiding in the comments out of embarrassment 😭."

User @Lerato M added:

"May this kind of Bravery locate me 😁😁."

User @Khemisian Neo defended the lady:

"Mara guys, she's happy though! 😭. Let he enjoy herself, moss."

User @Collen commented:

"Honestly, you start recording me like this I come and smack your hair back to original color

User @Mimi shared:

"Brave."

User @𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 said

"Enjoy your time, wena sisi. Make the most out of this opportunity ✨ bangaku vimbi (they mustn't keep you) from living life with their opinions nobody asked for."

