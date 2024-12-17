A man flying a local airline captured a stunning flight attendant during a manual safety demonstration

The man shared the video taken on FlySafair on his social media, and it sparked mixed reactions, with many praising her beauty

Some viewers criticized filming her without consent, while others admired her professionalism

A man saw a pretty flight attendant on a local flight and took a video of her. Image: @lonwabodinge

Source: TikTok

Cabin crew members often captivate passengers with their services, poise, and elegance. A passenger couldn't resist capturing a video of a gorgeous flight attendant during a pre-flight safety demonstration.

TikTok user @lonwabodinge shared the video on the streaming platform, and it gained massive traction, reaching 730K views and 89K likes.

The man captures the hun in action

In the video, the flight attendant performs the standard safety demonstration, pointing out the aircraft's safety exits in case of an emergency. Her confident, gorgeous face and radiant smile balance professionalism with warmth while ensuring the passengers understand the safety instructions.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

The man's clip has SA divided

The video sparked much discussion among TikTok users. Many flooded the comments with compliments, praising the flight attendant for her beauty and grace. Some even shared that they had flown with her before. Others raised privacy concerns, arguing that filming someone without their consent, especially while they're at work, was inappropriate.

User @BabalwaJonas said:

"It’s a nice video 🥹. But you know you’re not allowed to take videos of the aircraft staff?"

User @aCko added:

"Flew with her from Durban to Johannesburg this one time! What a gorgeous warm lady! 😭♥️."

User @nomahlubii shared:

"I hope she comes and sees these comments and gets a warm feeling in her heart ♥️. Waze wamuhle umuntu (this person is so pretty)."

User @Michiey commented:

"All the flight attendants are mad gorgeous, you."

User @K Mosia said:

"FlySafair flight attendants are so pretty! Yoh! Every single one of them😭❤️."

User @mmathola_ cautioned:

"Guys, some of us sinamanga. We took maternity leave from one job to work on another and make double income la re baiziza man😩 don't take videos of strangers."

3 Briefly News articles of captured moments

A man captured a gorgeous cashier at a Clicks store in East London and asked SA to help him find her.

A carefree hun who was captured dancing by herself at a local event warmed the hearts of many social media users.

A woman noticed a handsome man working as a cashier at a Checkers store in Durban and captured him in a video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News