Woman Captures Cashier, Ladies Express Love for Him: “Well-Mannered Guy”
- A woman did not shy away from expressing her strong feelings toward a man he met at a store
- As the lady was about to pay for her stuff at Checkers in KwaZulu-Natal she noticed a handsome man
- The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and admiring the gentleman
A video of a man at work had made rounds on social media with many ladies thirsting over him.
In a TikTok clip uploaded by @yanda_nozulu, the Durban woman is at a Checkers store about to pay for her stuff when she notices a handsome man. She took a video of him.
The TikTok user said the man even hid his name tag. One could assume that a lot of ladies that came across him made his job a little tough because they were admiring his handsomeness.
Woman thirsts over a cashier
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens love the video
The video raked over 50k likes, with many online users laughing and esteeming the man for his handsomeness and respect.
@florence asked:
"Wich checkers? My bread is finished."
@Naomi shared:
"It's the way he took the card, so much respect 🥰."
@Dr.Wezizwe pointed out:
"Checkers and Shoprite been hiring a lot of handsome young men lately I wonder."
@thomas_sm7 expressed:
"He looks like one of those guy who will say I used to work at checkers after 5years owning his own business✌️."
@Nomafa Gewu shared:
"@Checkers South Africa make him customer relations Manager for giving respect in a highest form ro his customers by taking card like that. in our culture he understands and respect everyone by that💯."
@Precious_kgomo commented:
"Well-mannered guy🥺🥰loving how he receive your card not everyone does that.."
@💞LondiweHlatshwayo💞 said:
"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰The way he took I card... Yeses."
Cape Town woman thirsts over rich man
A gorgeous lady from Cape Town shared a clip of a mystery man driving a luxurious beast in the streets of Cape Town. Nwabisa instantly fell in love with his expensive taste as she filmed him race past her.
Source: Briefly News
