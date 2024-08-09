Global site navigation

Woman Captures Cashier, Ladies Express Love for Him: “Well-Mannered Guy”
People

Woman Captures Cashier, Ladies Express Love for Him: “Well-Mannered Guy”

by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • A woman did not shy away from expressing her strong feelings toward a man he met at a store
  • As the lady was about to pay for her stuff at Checkers in KwaZulu-Natal she noticed a handsome man
  • The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and admiring the gentleman

A woman hilariously expressed her strong feelings toward a store's employee.
A lady admired a handsome cashier. Images: @Hispanolistic, @Tim Robberts
Source: Getty Images

A video of a man at work had made rounds on social media with many ladies thirsting over him.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @yanda_nozulu, the Durban woman is at a Checkers store about to pay for her stuff when she notices a handsome man. She took a video of him.

The TikTok user said the man even hid his name tag. One could assume that a lot of ladies that came across him made his job a little tough because they were admiring his handsomeness.

Woman thirsts over a cashier

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the video

The video raked over 50k likes, with many online users laughing and esteeming the man for his handsomeness and respect.

@florence asked:

"Wich checkers? My bread is finished."

@Naomi shared:

"It's the way he took the card, so much respect 🥰."

@Dr.Wezizwe pointed out:

"Checkers and Shoprite been hiring a lot of handsome young men lately I wonder."

@thomas_sm7 expressed:

"He looks like one of those guy who will say I used to work at checkers after 5years owning his own business✌️."

@Nomafa Gewu shared:

"@Checkers South Africa make him customer relations Manager for giving respect in a highest form ro his customers by taking card like that. in our culture he understands and respect everyone by that💯."

@Precious_kgomo commented:

"Well-mannered guy🥺🥰loving how he receive your card not everyone does that.."

@💞LondiweHlatshwayo💞 said:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰The way he took I card... Yeses."

Cape Town woman thirsts over rich man

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who asked Mzansi to help her track a wealthy crush.

A gorgeous lady from Cape Town shared a clip of a mystery man driving a luxurious beast in the streets of Cape Town. Nwabisa instantly fell in love with his expensive taste as she filmed him race past her.

