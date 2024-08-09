A loving woman and wife hilariously scolded her hubby for coming home late, locking him outside the house

The love birds showed love to each other, exchanging jokes as the wife asked her hubby about his whereabouts

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A woman hilariously scolded her hubby for coming home late. Images: @magengelele

A woman hilariously gave her husband a lecture after he came back home late. Netizens are entertained.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @magengelele, she can be seen standing inside her house with a gown. The man is on the other side of the burglar gate, outside. He wanted his wife to open for him but she did not give him an easy time. She asked where was he coming from at that time of the night. It was around 7 pm - lol.

The lady called the gent by his name to which he hilariously responded saying that a woman can't call a Xhosa man by his name. The lady was hilariously having none of that. The man added that he would take another wife. His wife laughed saying he wants another mother's child to be injured by her.

Woman hilariously scolds bae

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 300k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny and expressing their love for the duo.

@veve admired:

"Guys am I the only one who finds this attractive? I’m smiling through your this video🥰🥺."

@sethu162 laughed:

"Oh I love your response on that sthembu part😭🤣👍🏽."

@Duduzile Kgomo commented:

"Xhosa man and not wanting to be called by their names 😂😂call him baby. 😂"

@Dee😍😍 shared:

"What's funny, when you call them by their Name and surname. I just enjoy laughing when he apologize for nothing. Baby is it permanent kante😂😂."

@Edumisa said:

"Love this Content Mfundisi."

Mom locks her daughter out of the house

In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who slept outside after her mother locked her out.

The footage shared by @sh3_melanin on the video platform shows a young lady sleeping outside on the floor after being locked out by her mother. The woman told her viewers that her mom recorded her while sleeping on the floor and sent the video to her uncle.

