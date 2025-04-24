One young lady came through for South Africans by sharing her go-to spot for affordable chocolates

The woman showcased all the name-brand sweet treats available at the store, along with their prices

Mzansi netizens were thrilled, flooding the comments section with their thoughts and reactions

People in South Africa with a sweet tooth have a new reason to smile, thanks to one local woman who shared her go-to plug for affordable, name-brand chocolates.

A lady plugged South Africans with a chocolate factory selling budget-friendly goods. Image: Tj_rudolph

Source: Instagram

Woman shows off budget-friendly chocolate factory

The lady took to her Facebook and Instagram accounts under the handle Tj_rudolph, where she gave viewers a glimpse into her day while shopping for her favourite snacks at a chocolate factory outlet.

In the video posted recently, Tj_rudolph shows off all the treats the store offers, from a wide range of well-known sweet chocolates such as Ferrero Rocher, ranging from R130 to R100, to Lindt, from R85 to R80.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The shop also had everything from slabs and mini-bars to assorted snack packs, all of which she showcased on the factory's shelves, stocked with popular name-brand goodies, and all at clearly marked, wallet-friendly prices.

Tj_rudolph revealed that the shop is located on Voortrekker Main Road in Parow.

The viral tip-off has taken South Africans by storm, drawing praise from netizens for helping people enjoy their favourite treats without breaking the bank.

People were impressed, and the video quickly racked up many views along with thousands of likes and comments, with many South Africans thanking her for the plug and tagging friends to plan their own visits.

Watch the video of the lady's plug below:

SA loves the woman's hook-up

Mzansi netizens were thrilled as they headed straight to the comments section to express their gratitude and excitement. Some even joked that they’d need to make space in their cupboards, and others had mixed reactions over the low-price goodies.

Sweetshoes5 said:

"Love the shop. Just the surroundings are dicey.. Just leave your bag in the car.. And take the money you need."

Eden4adam added:

"Great video, well thought out and put together!"

carms1978 Shared:

"It's expired. Don't buy. You could get sick."

Mmamosa87 inquired:

"Are they healthy?"

Susanvanrensburgoli simply said:

"They are expensive."

Wilsonyaseen stated:

"All expired stuff."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"None of the boxes I bought were expired. Exp date End March and some a bit later, but always best to check."

A woman in South Africa plugged Mzansi with a chocolate factory selling Ferrero Rocher and Lindt at budget prices. Image: Tj_rudolph

Source: Instagram

More plugs on factory clothing for less in SA

Briefly News reported that South Africans were going wild over a store selling top trendy items from popular brands like Zara, Shein, and Bershka.

reported that South Africans were going wild over a store selling top trendy items from popular brands like Zara, Shein, and Bershka. One lady in South Africa set Mzansi ablaze with her impressive plug that had peeps going gaga in the comments.

Sonja Stander, who uses the handle @sonjizzie on TikTok, took to the popular social media platform to plug South African shoppers with affordable items one might find at Zara on Shein's website.

Meet a savvy Johannesburg fashionista who recently took TikTok by storm with her wallet-friendly fashion haul.

Source: Briefly News